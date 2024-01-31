Highlights Tottenham Hotspur signing Conor Gallagher is still possible before the transfer deadline, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Gallagher's future at Chelsea is uncertain and there may be more twists to come in the final hours of the window.

Tottenham are interested in signing Gallagher but have not made any direct contact with Chelsea or the player yet.

Tottenham Hotspur signing Conor Gallagher before Thursday's transfer deadline is still a 'possibility', with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealing to GIVEMESPORT the latest update regarding the Chelsea midfielder.

Gallagher has been a name mentioned among potential departures at Stamford Bridge all month, with the Blues said to be open to selling him, should the right offer arrive at their door. That's despite Gallagher playing a key role for Mauricio Pochettino's side this season, and even captaining the west London outfit on occasion.

But with just hours of the window left to go, Romano told GIVEMESPORT that Gallagher's future isn't yet confirmed and there could still be more twists to come.

Gallagher situation yo-yo-ing throughout January

It's been a situation that has been going back and forth throughout the month, with Gallagher having endured a turbulent January window. The Daily Mail had reported back in December that Chelsea had been considering letting Gallagher go during the winter market, but only if a club could match their lofty valuation.

The report suggests that because Gallagher is a product of the Chelsea Academy, his sale will count 100% towards the Premier League's Profitability & Sustainability rules and other financial regulations. It comes after three consecutive transfer windows of heavy spending from the Blues, whose total outlay under new owners Todd Boehly and Co. has already eclipsed the £1 billion mark.

However, despite Chelsea's apparent openness to letting Gallagher leave, neither the player nor the manager had subscribed to this school of thought. When quizzed on the role the England midfielder has in his Chelsea side, Pochettino told reporters:

“I’m coaching the team, trying to make the best choice as possible to perform. At the moment, so far, he’s doing well, fantastic for the team. He’s playing because he deserves it."

Conor Gallagher's Premier League statistics - Chelsea squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 20 1st Assists 4 =1st Key Passes Per Game 1.4 =2nd Tackles Per Game 2.7 2nd Interceptions Per Game 1.4 1st Match rating 7.07 1st Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 31/01/2024

Tottenham eyeing late Gallagher bid

But the words of affirmation from Pochettino haven't been enough to fend off the transfer talk, with rumours about Gallagher's Chelsea future continuing to grow. In the final week of the transfer window, it was once again reported that Spurs could look to sign Gallagher before Thursday's 11pm deadline.

Reporter Jacob Steinberg tweeted that Gallagher, who has been a long-standing target for Spurs, could be subject to a late bid from the north London outfit. It would require a hefty bid from Tottenham though, as Chelsea are said to value Gallagher around the £50 million mark - a fee that was out of Spurs' reach during the recent summer transfer window.

The journalist also claimed Spurs are hoping to use the small amount of time Gallagher has left on his contract at Stamford Bridge as leverage in the deal. The former Crystal Palace man has just 18 months remaining on his deal with Chelsea, and with no renewal in the pipeline right now, it's something Tottenham are looking to take advantage of.

Responding to the claims that Spurs are eying up a last-minute bid for Gallagher, transfer guru Romano admitted a move to Tottenham for the midfielder was still a 'possibility'. However, the Italian journalist did question whether enough time remained in the window for Spurs to complete a deal, given no formal approaches or bids have been made.

On the current situation at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“That remains a possibility, and we’ve been hearing that since September basically. “At the moment Chelsea have not received any direct call from Tottenham yet, let's see if it happens in the final hours of the transfer window, but at the moment the situation remains the same. “Also on the player’s side, they have not received any direct message from Tottenham yet.”

Tottenham manager fending off speculation

Away from the hustle and bustle of the transfer window, Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has found himself caught up in some speculation of his own. It's been suggested that Postecoglou would be a good fit for the soon-to-be vacant position as Liverpool boss, with former Reds man Jason McAteer among the many tipping him for the job.

McAteer told beIN Sports: “I think he’s charismatic, I like his brand of football. He’s got a CV, by the way. He’s managed around the world, he knows what he’s doing. He’s dealt with the Harry Kane situation."

But despite these claims, it isn't believed Postecoglou's head is likely to be turned, with Romano recently telling GIVEMESPORT that the Greek-Australian coach is steadfast in his commitment to the project at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and isn't considering jumping ship to Liverpool - or any other club - right now.