Tottenham and Manchester City will go head-to-head in the Premier League at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday night with both teams looking to turn their fortunes around after poor campaigns.

Ange Postecoglou's side made it back-to-back wins at the weekend with a 4-1 victory over Ipswich, while Pep Guardiola's suffered a disappointing 2-0 loss against league leaders Liverpool to add to the doubt around their chances of qualifying for next season's Champions League.

Both sides have been dealing with big injury concerns all season and a busy schedule leaves the managers with decisions to make, so this is how GIVEMESPORT expect the teams to line up.

Tottenham Team News

No fresh concerns for Postecoglou

Postecoglou was able to hand players minutes at the weekend after several stars returned from injury, giving him the opportunity to rotate. James Maddison and Pedro Porro were rested while Destiny Udogie and Brennan Johnson returned to the side.

But the team will still be without Timo Werner, Cristian Romero, Richarlison, Dominic Solanke, Micky Van de Ven, Ben Davies and Radu Dragusin due to injury.

Tottenham Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Timo Werner Hamstring 01/03/2025 Ben Davies Other 09/03/2025 Cristian Romero Foot 09/03/2025 Richarlison Calf 09/03/2025 Micky Van de Ven Hamstring 09/03/2025 Dominic Solanke Hamstring 09/03/2025 Radu Dragusin Knee 06/12/2025

Speaking in his pre-match press conference Postecoglou shared an update on the status of his squad for this game.

“Good news, everyone who played (at Ipswich) got through really well. It’s great that we could give guys like Madders and Pedro a bit of a rest and still be able to come on, and contribute, and get game time into Brennan and Destiny. They all came through really well. So, that means it will be a similar squad for tomorrow. "We were hoping maybe Ben would be ready for this game, he won’t make it, but we’ve a seven-day break (after City), so, he’ll miss out.”

Tottenham Predicted XI

Maddison to come back into the team

Tottenham Predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Danso, Gray, Spence; Sarr, Bentancur; Kulusevski, Maddison, Son; Tel.

Tottenham Predicted Substitutes: Kinsky (GK), Udogie (DEF), Reguilon (DEF), Bissouma (MID), Bergvall (MID), Johnson (FWD), Odobert (FWD), Moore (FWD), Scarlett (FWD).

Despite goals at the weekend Johnson is likely to move to the bench in order to not overuse him, with Postecoglou finally having options to choose from. Maddison should come back into the fold in midfield, while Porro should start with Djed Spence moving to left-back meaning £75,000-per-week man Destiny Udogie returns to the bench.

Man City Team News

Haaland doubtful

Man City are having their worst season under Guardiola and have now been hit by an injury to star striker Erling Haaland, who has missed each of the last two games with a knee problem.

He remains doubtful while John Stones, Manuel Akanji and Rodri are long-term absentees. Oscar Bobb is back in training but hasn't featured this season after breaking his ankle in pre-season.

Man City Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Rodri Knee 01/06/2025 Manuel Akanji Thigh 26/04/2025 John Stones Thigh 26/04/2025 Erling Haaland Knee 26/02/2025 Oscar Bobb Ankle Unknown

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Guardiola shared an update on his squad.

“Tonight, we will know it after training. I hope so but I don’t know yet. “He feels better but the last two games he could not play. We’ll see tomorrow.”

Man City Predicted XI

Dias to start

Man City Predicted XI: Ederson; Lewis, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol; Nico, B. Silva; Foden, Gundogan, Savinho; Marmoush.

Man City Predicted Substitutes: Ortega-Moreno (GK), Khusanov (DEF), Reis (DEF), Nunes (MID), Kovacic (MID), McAtee (MID), De Bruyne (MID), Grealish (FWD), Doku (FWD).

Haaland is unlikely to be available for the game having not felt right just a few days ago, meaning Omar Marmoush should continue as the striker. Kevin De Bruyne disappointed against Liverpool and the £400,000-per-week star should return to the bench alongside £300,000-per-week man Jack Grealish, with Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva to start in midfield.