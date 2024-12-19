Tottenham Hotspur will host Manchester United in the EFL Cup quarter-final on Thursday night with both teams looking to build momentum after big weekend victories to progress closer to silverware.

Spurs claimed a dominant 5-0 win over Southampton to snap a five-game winless run, while United claimed a stunning 2-1 win over local rivals Man City at the Etihad to make it back-to-back wins in all competitions.

With a hectic schedule coming up over the festive period but a real chance at success this season in this competition, the managers will have big decisions to make with their teams and this is how GIVEMESPORT expect the sides to line up.

Tottenham Team News

Defensive crisis continues

Ange Postecoglou is currently dealing with a major defensive injury crisis with only one fit natural centre-back available to him as Cristian Romero, Micky Van de Ven and Ben Davies are all sidelined through injury. First-choice goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario is also out with a broken ankle, while attackers Richarlison and Wilson Odobert are long-term absentees with hamstring problems.

Rodrigo Bentancur continues to serve his suspension after an appeal to reduce the severity of it was rejected, but the team can at least welcome back Yves Bissouma from the ban that saw him miss the weekend win over the Saints.

Tottenham Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Destiny Udogie Knock 19/12/2024 Rodrigo Bentancur Suspended 26/12/2024 Ben Davies Hamstring 29/12/2024 Richarlison Hamstring 15/01/2025 Guglielmo Vicario Ankle 01/03/2025 Micky Van de Ven Hamstring January 2025 Cristian Romero Hamstring January 2025 Wilson Odobert Hasmstring Unknown Mikey Moore Illness 26/12/2024

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Postecoglou shared an update on his squad.

"From the other night, Destiny [has] no injury but he is still sore from the game. Not ruling him out but will see how he is with the turnaround. "I think both [Romero and Van de Ven] will be in the new year. Not as significant an injury as last time with Micky, but obviously having a setback the medical team is going to make sure he is right to go. Both in the new year at some point. "Mikey [Moore] is back in training. The next cabs off the rank are Mikey and Ben Davies potentially next week and Richarlison potentially first week of the new year."

Tottenham Predicted XI

Gray to continue at centre-back

Tottenham Predicted XI: Forster; Porro, Dragusin, Gray, Spence; Bissouma, Sarr; Kulusevski, Maddison, Son; Solanke.

Tottenham Predicted Substitutes: Austin (GK), Udogie (DEF), Reguilon (DEF), Dorrington (DEF), Bergvall (MID), Olusesi (MID), Werner (FWD), Lankshear (FWD), Johnson (FWD).

With several defensive injury issues Gray is set to continue at centre-back, with Postecoglou likely to go as strong as he can to give the team the best chance at winning silverware. Yves Bissouma should come back into the side to provide legs, but Sarr, Maddison, Kulusevski and Son all netted in the win over the Saints and should start too. £200,000-per-week forward Timo Werner will be on the bench, with the German needing to earn back the trust of the boss after recent poor performances.

Man Utd Team News

Luke Shaw still out injured

Ruben Amorim has got a near-full strength squad to choose from for this game, with Luke Shaw the only long-term absentee. Jonny Evans is back in training and Victor Lindelof is available in defence, while the manager must make a decision on whether or to recall Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford to the squad after leaving them out against Man City.

Kobbie Mainoo came on for Mason Mount in that game and the former Chelsea man is expected to miss this clash, although it's currently unclear how long he will be sidelined for with a suspected muscle issue.

Man Utd Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Luke Shaw Calf Unknown Mason Mount Muscle Unknown Noussair Mazraoui Knock 19/12/2024

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Amorim shared a vague update on the squad ahead of the game.

"Mason Mount is not available. He has an injury. Nous [Mazraoui], we will see today. The rest of the squad are ready to play the game. "We have to asses all the players and try not to get a lot of injuries. If we do that, we'll be stronger in these kind of moments. "They [Garnacho and Rashford] are training, so we will see. We have one more training [session], like I said in the press conference, they are our players. We are better with them. "If they cope with training and the engagement with team-mates, they will be ready to play."

Man Utd Predicted XI

Yoro and Mainoo to start

Man Utd Predicted XI: Onana; Yoro, Maguire, Martinez; Dalot, Ugarte, Mainoo, Malacia; Amad, Fernandes, Hojlund.

Man Utd Predicted Substitutes: Bayindir (GK), De Ligt (DEF), Mazraoui (DEF), Lindelof (DEF), Casemiro (MID), Eriksen (MID), Garnacho (FWD), Antony (FWD), Zirkzee (FWD).

After Rashford's bombshell that he is ready for a new challenge away from Old Trafford, it seems unlikely that Amorim will select him for this game with so much attention surrounding the situation. Amad Diallo and Rasmus Hojlund should continue in attack while the athleticism of Leny Yoro may be preferred in defence to Matthijs De Ligt. Mainoo should replace the injured Mount in midfield, while Garnacho could return to the bench.