Tottenham and Man Utd will go head-to-head in the Premier League in North London on Sunday afternoon as both teams look to turn their season fortunes around.

The Lilywhites have had a horrific season so far and crashed out of the Carabao Cup and FA Cup in their last two games following defeats to Liverpool and Aston Villa, while the Red Devils made it six wins in their last eight and progressed to the FA Cup fifth-round with a late win over Leicester after a defeat to Crystal Palace in their last league outing.

Both sides are dealing with injury concerns in their squad too, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expect the teams to line up.

Tottenham Team News

Trio return to training

Ange Postecoglou has been dealing with a host of injury problems in recent months but the Australian has been handed a boost after James Maddison, Guglielmo Vicario and Destiny Udogie trained this week and are available to return.

Timo Werner and Wilson Odobert have also returned to training but this game will likely come too soon for them, while Cristian Romero, Micky Van de Ven, Radu Dragusin, Dominic Solanke, Richarlison and Brennan Johnson remain unavailable.

Tottenham Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Guglielmo Vicario Ankle 16/02/2025 James Maddison Calf 16/02/2025 Destiny Udogie Hamstring 16/02/2025 Timo Werner Hamstring 22/02/2025 Wilson Odobert Hamstring 22/02/2025 Brennan Johnson Calf 22/02/2025 Micky Van de Ven Hamstring 09/03/2025 Dominic Solanke Knee 09/03/2025 Cristian Romero Foot 09/03/2025 Richarlison Calf Unknown Radu Dragusin Knee 06/12/2025

Speaking in his pre-game press conference, Postecoglou shared an update on the status of his squad.

“Some of the lads who have been out for quite a while look like they’re in a good place now. Vicario is probably the one who has come back ahead of schedule. "He’s been training really well away from the team for two weeks. In the last 10 days he’s integrated back into the team and is fully into training, so he’s in a good place and that means he becomes available for us. "Madders is a little bit ahead of schedule (in his recovery). He’s feeling really good. He’s had a good week of training. We were thinking maybe (it'll be) next week for him, but he’s trained really well all week, and he’s had the least amount of time out, so he’s looking in a good place. "Of the longer-term (injuries), Destiny [Udogie] is back in team training as well, which is good. He’s ticked all the boxes in terms of getting through his rehab and conditioning, so he’s part of the squad. “Wilson’s [Odobert] back, which is brilliant for him because he’s been out the longest and it’s been a long road for him to get back, but he’s back in team training. Obviously, he’s missed more football than the others, so we’ll see when we integrate him back into matchdays, but definitely looking good in training. “Brennan [Johnson] is progressing well. Again, he joined in team training, he will train again today which means, whether it’s this weekend or next weekend, he’ll be good to go. Timo [Werner] is also training with us and is getting pretty close to being available. “Micky [Van de Ven], Cuti [Romero] and Dom [Solanke], again, we’re looking at the next two or three weeks for them. They’re going well."

Tottenham Predicted XI

Tel to start

Tottenham Predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Danso, Gray, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Son; Tel.

Tottenham Predicted Substitutes: Kinsky (GK), Forster (GK), Spence (DEF), Davies (DEF), Reguilon (DEF), Bentancur (MID), Bergvall (MID), Moore (FWD), Ajayi (FWD).

With a host of players returning to fitness, Postecoglou has far more options to choose from now. Maddison should return to the side in an attacking midfield role ahead of £21.5m man Rodrigo Bentancur with Dejan Kulusevski moving out wide, while Mathys Tel continues to lead the line after his goal against Villa.

Vicario should come back in now that he's available too, while Destiny Udogie will expect to take his place back in the side ahead of Djed Spence with £32m left-back Sergio Reguilon also on the bench.

Man Utd Team News

Martinez out for the season

Ruben Amorim has been dealing with injury problems this season and the Reds were rocked by news Lisandro Martinez will be out for the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery on a ruptured ACL.

Mason Mount, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans, Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton were all unavailable for the FA Cup game last time out, while Amorim admitted there were "one or two" concerns to deal with before Sunday - although he refused to name any players.

Man Utd Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Mason Mount Thigh Unknown Altay Bayindir Unknown Unknown Tom Heaton Unknown Unknown Jonny Evans Back Unknown Kobbie Mainoo Unknown 03/03/2025 Manuel Ugarte Unknown 22/02/2025 Toby Collyer Unknown 22/02/2025 Lisandro Martinez Knee 01/01/2026 Luke Shaw Calf 01/04/2025

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Amorim shared an update on the status of his squad, while hinting Chido Obi could feature in the first-team at some point in the near future.

"It has been a good week, until two days ago, [when] we had some problems. Also as we don't have players back. "Maybe we will have one or two issues, but we are waiting. We have one player who is sick, so we will see the team on the weekend. But it was good to work with the team and to try to help the players in our performances. “I don’t want to say names [of young players involved in first-team]. We have to be careful on that. We have problems this week, we called some young players to be in our training. We have some data evaluation. He [Chido Obi] is one of them."

Man Utd Predicted XI

Zirkzee to start

Man Utd Predicted XI: Onana; De Ligt, Maguire, Yoro; Dalot, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu; Garnacho, Zirkzee, Amad.

Man Utd Predicted Substitutes: Bayindir (GK), Mazraoui (DEF), Heaven (DEF), Moorhouse (MID), Eriksen (MID), Hojlund (ST), Obi (ST).

Amorim is criminally short in attack for the second half of the season but after their excellent displays off the bench against Leicester, both Joshua Zirkzee and Alejandro Garnacho should start in this game. January arrival Patrick Dorgu should start at wing-back too, while £70m man Casemiro may get a rare start after Mainoo, Collyer and Ugarte are all ruled out.