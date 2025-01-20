Tottenham Hotspur could turn to Brentford manager Thomas Frank if they decide to sack Ange Postecoglou, according to TEAMtalk.

A 3-2 defeat to Everton on Sunday (January 19) was Spurs' 12th of the Premier League campaign. They sit 15th and have taken just 24 points from 22 games. Doubts are growing over Postecoglou, but he still has the support of chairman Daniel Levy.

Postecoglou is set to be backed with more transfer business this month following Czech goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky's arrival from Slavia Prague. An injury crisis has plagued the Lilywhites throughout the season and has been hugely problematic for the manager.

Tottenham Eye Frank As Potential Postecoglou Replacement

The Bees Boss Was A Previous Managerial Target

If Levy decides to dismiss Postecoglou, the question will be who will replace the Australian. The North Londoners were previously interested in Brentford's Frank before appointing Postecoglou in July 2023, and he'd reportedly be one of their 'top targets' for the job.

Frank's stock has increasingly grown every season the Bees stay put in the Premier League. He guided them to promotion in 2021 and has cemented their status as a consistent and tricky competing mid-table top-flight side. He's overseen eight wins in 22 league games this season, including wins over Bournemouth (3-2) and Newcastle United (4-2).

Thomas Frank Premier League Record (All-Time) Matches 136 Wins 46 Draws 34 Defeats 56 Goals For 202 Goals Against 206

The 51-year-old - described as "one of the best" by Pep Guardiola - hasn't only impressed on the results front but also with his adaptability, dealing superbly well with Ivan Toney's exit last summer with the development of Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa's partnership. The Dane could leave Brentford at the end of the season.

Frank has been with the West London outfit since October 2018 and has two years left on his contract. He was linked with the Manchester United job in the summer and suggested his future wasn't certain at the Gtech. His side sit 11th in the league and their previous finishes have been 13th, 9th and 16th.

