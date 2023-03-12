Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy could make an 'exciting' appointment by tempting Mauricio Pochettino back to Hotspur Way as head coach Antonio Conte's successor, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Spurs crashed out of the Champions League on Wednesday, falling to a 1-0 aggregate defeat to AC Milan, and there are doubts over Conte's long-term future.

Tottenham manager news - Mauricio Pochettino

According to The Times, Pochettino is eager to be handed a second opportunity in the Tottenham dugout if Conte walks away from the capital club.

The report suggests the 51-year-old remains on good terms with Levy, despite being sacked by the Spurs chairman in November 2019, and is among the names being considered to replace the Italian.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that the return of Pochettino would give the fanbase a lift and result in an 'X-factor' heading back to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Argentinian led the north Londoners to the Champions League final and 160 wins over the course of his first spell at the helm.

Pochettino has been out-of-work since being sacked by Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

What has Paul Brown said about Pochettino?

Brown believes Pochettino would be the perfect fit for the Tottenham job as he has already shown that he can thrive while in charge of the club.

The journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "Whatever Spurs fans think, I do think it would be quite exciting to have him back in the Premier League. Spurs feels like the kind of project that Pochettino is right for.

"The squad has changed a lot since his first spell. It doesn't have some of the things that he had to play with before and it's probably not as good a squad as the one Pochettino built there for a while.

"But I do think it's a club that suits him, with a chairman that he gets on with very well and an environment that he thrived in.

"I think it would be quite an exciting thing if we saw Pochettino suddenly back in the Premier League at Spurs and it's certainly not impossible."

Is Conte set to leave Tottenham?

According to The Guardian, Conte will consider his future at the end of the season as Tottenham's Champions League elimination means they are facing a 15th successive season without silverware.

The 53-year-old is approaching 18 months in the job, having been appointed as Nuno Espirito Santo's successor in November 2021, but it has been a testing spell for him in recent weeks.

Conte only returned to the touchline in midweek as he had spent three weeks recuperating in his homeland after undergoing gallbladder surgery, while he has hinted that a permanent move back to Italy could be on the cards.

His £15million-per-year contract is due to expire in the summer and, having been unable to end the north Londoners' trophy drought, it appears increasingly likely that Conte is set to move on.