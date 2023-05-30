Tottenham Hotspur still have a few manager options around such as Luis Enrqiue, but they might find it difficult to land Sporting Lisbon's Ruben Amorim, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT.

Chairman Daniel Levy's hunt for a new manager continues following the news that Feyenoord boss Arne Slot has signed a new contract with the club and will be staying put in the Netherlands following his Eredivisie triumph.

Tottenham Hotspur manager news

With Levy's shortlist getting even shorter seemingly by the day, only a few names remain on Tottenham's radar for a new manager. One of those is Celtic's head coach Ange Postecoglou, who may be tempted to join the club this summer.

The Independent's Miguel Delaney is also reporting that Postecoglou is now Levy's first choice following Slot's contract extension. The Greek-born Australian has led Celtic to a Scottish Premiership and League Cup double in back-to-back seasons.

Delaney also believes that Levy is an admirer of the currently unattached former Spain manager Luis Enrique, although he may be difficult to attract to the club with Napoli the latest club linked with the Spaniard - that said, Fabrizio Romano has reported quotes from the Italian club's president suggesting a move to the Premier League is his preference.

Amorim is a name that won't go away, either, with the Sporting manager willing to 'listen to offers' according to Goal.com.

What has Crook said about Spurs' manager search?

Crook told GIVEMESPORT: "Amorim might be more difficult. I think he's fairly committed [to Sporting]. The other name that's still there and will be an easier deal because he's unattached is Luis Enrique.

"I do know that Spurs want a young, up-and-coming coach that plays attractive football and who is going to improve players. They're almost looking for Poch part two. I think probably all three of those, Amorim, Enrique and Postecoglou, do fit the bill."

Who of the above managers would be the best fit for Spurs?

Despite their underwhelming domestic league position of fourth this season, which is largely down to injuries and a thin squad, Amorim's Sporting impressed in Europe, where they knocked out Arsenal on the way to reaching the Europa League quarter-finals.

The 38-year-old plays attractive football and his 3-4-3 system would suit the current Spurs squad perfectly, particularly their right wing-back Pedro Porro, who won the league with Sporting under Amorim in 2021.

Beyond that, the performances of Manuel Ugarte, Goncalo Inacio and Pedro Goncalves this season indicate that Amorim is extremely capable of improving young players. In short, he'd be a much-needed breath of fresh air at Tottenham.