Tottenham Hotspur hiring Burnley boss Vincent Kompany as their next manager would be a gamble, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The Manchester City legend has emerged as a surprise candidate for the job as the north London club continue to look for Antonio Conte's successor.

Tottenham manager news — Vincent Kompany

According to The Sun, Kompany is a leading contender for the Tottenham gig.

The 36-year-old only joined Burnley last summer but has really impressed at Turf Moor, with his side winning promotion back to the Premier League.

Tottenham and chairman Daniel Levy are searching for a new manager following Conte's departure from Hotspur Way at the end of March.

Eintracht Frankfurt's Oliver Glasner is another name that's also been mentioned, with Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor telling GIVEMESPORT that the Austrian seems to be admired by the north London outfit.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Vincent Kompany and Tottenham?

O'Rourke has hailed Kompany for the job he's done at Burnley but thinks Tottenham may need someone with a bit more experience.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "It'd be an interesting one. Obviously, Kompany has been mentioned as a potential candidate for this role. He's done a great job at Burnley, what he's done in those 12 months, turning around their style of play. Obviously, they've been running away with the Championship this season and are going up to the Premier League.

"He fits the profile as a young up-and-coming manager. He's obviously got a great pedigree as a player during his time at Manchester City, so he knows the Premier League in that respect, but I think it might be a bit of a gamble for Spurs if they were to go for somebody so relatively inexperienced. I think they might need somebody with a bit more experience and has maybe managed at a top club as well."

Should Tottenham appoint Vincent Kompany as their next manager?

Kompany certainly has done a great job at Burnley this season. Premier League football next term is now guaranteed.

As per Transfermarkt, the Belgian has overseen 25 wins, 12 draws, and two defeats in the Championship, giving him an impressive 64% win rate.

However, he hasn't been a manager for too long and lacks experience in a top European division like the Premier League. Therefore, Spurs probably would be better off prioritising other options like Luis Enrique and Julian Nagelsmann.