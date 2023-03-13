Tottenham Hotspur are likely to put former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel on a list of managers who could replace Antonio Conte this summer, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT.

Conte's future in north London is in serious doubt right now, while Tuchel remains out of work after being sacked by Spurs' Premier League rivals.

Tottenham manager news — Thomas Tuchel

According to The Guardian, Tottenham will discuss the possibility of bringing in Tuchel as a replacement for Conte.

The outlet claims that the Italian could be removed from his position before the campaign concludes, something which might not catch him by surprise if it does happen.

"They might sack me even before the end of the season," Conte told Amazon Prime (via GOAL) after Tottenham were knocked out of the Champions League by AC Milan.

"Perhaps the expectations were higher and they may be disappointed? What matters for a coach is trying to work and raise the bar. This year we are struggling to raise the bar."

What has Michael Bridge said about Thomas Tuchel, Antonio Conte and Tottenham?

Bridge thinks it could be a big summer at Tottenham given all of the uncertainty surrounding Conte and Harry Kane and reckons Tuchel may be considered as an option to come in and replace the former.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Sky Sports reporter said: "It's going to be such a big summer for Spurs. I mean, they could potentially be looking for a manager and a new striker. You know, it's such a big job in the summer because there are so many players there who aren't good enough.

"The squad needs a real rebuild, but again, you've got doubts over the manager, you've got doubts over the director of football, you've got doubts over the club captain Hugo Lloris, and you've got doubts over one of the best strikers in the world in Harry Kane. So there's no doubt about it, it's going to be such a monumental summer for the football club.

"Thomas Tuchel might look at it and think, 'It's too much for me to do it.' I think he would be one name on a long list if and when the discussion comes but, to my knowledge, there's been no sort of serious discussions on his [Conte's] future as of yet. Whether that changes as we come to maybe April, we'll see."

Would Thomas Tuchel be a good Antonio Conte replacement?

On paper, of course. The German has managed in England before, winning the Champions League with Chelsea, and also has experience at two other big clubs in Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund.

At the former, he had a win rate of 75% in Ligue 1 after overseeing 62 victories, eight draws and 12 defeats, as per Transfermarkt.