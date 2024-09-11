Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Chelsea are all interested in signing full-back Vanderson, who has attracted several admirers following his impressive displays for Monaco.

According to CaughtOffside, the Premier League trio are all keen on acquiring the promising 23-year-old, who was linked with a move away from Monaco during the summer.

Vanderson’s situation is one to watch, despite the Brazil international signing a new four-year agreement with the club earlier this year. Chelsea have had issues at right-back for a while, as their first-choice option Reece James has struggled with injuries in recent years and is currently out with another hamstring issue, with Malo Gusto stepping in for the absent Englishman.

Tottenham were linked with Vanderson during the summer window but eventually opted against adding a new right-back this summer after Emerson Royal’s departure to AC Milan, with youngster Archie Gray and Djed Spence both able to play there.

While Chelsea reportedly have the strongest interest, Man United remain keen on the Brazilian, who would likely be an upgrade on Diogo Dalot and could provide extra depth on the right-hand side following Noussair Mazraoui’s arrival and the sale of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Premier League Trio Eye Vanderson

He was considered by Spurs this summer

Vanderson, valued by Monaco at around £33 million, was linked with a move to the Premier League in the summer transfer window, with Fabrizio Romano reporting in June that Tottenham were considering replacing Emerson Royal with the 23-year-old Brazilian.

It appears that Vanderson remained on Spurs' radar even after the transfer window closed, with Chelsea and Man United also in the race for his signature and they could look to make their move in 2025.

The 2001-born ace has featured in all three of Monaco’s games this season and provided a game-winning assist in the Ligue 1 outfit’s 1-0 victory over Saint-Etienne on the opening day of the new season. The 23-year-old is looking to bounce back from a season hampered by injuries, having been out for almost two months during the 2023/24 campaign, making only 20 league appearances.

Vanderson joined Monaco in January 2022 from Gremio and has been a regular starter for Les Monegasques over the past two and a half seasons, emerging as a complete full-back known for his "obscene pace".

Vanderson Monaco Stats (2023/24 Ligue 1) Games 20 Goals 3 Assists 1 Tackles per 90 3.29 Interceptions per 90 1.92 Key passes per 90 1.04 Pass completion % 74 Minutes played 1,649

Reguilon ‘Had Options’ for Spurs Exit

Tottenham ‘made it very difficult’

Tottenham outcast Sergio Reguilon had options to depart north London this summer, but Spurs were ‘tough’ on the terms of the Spaniard’s exit, journalist Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The 27-year-old spent last season on loan at Manchester United and Brentford and remains on the fringes under Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham.

According to Jacobs, Spurs’ stance ‘made it very difficult’ for Reguilon to leave, as the Premier League club held out for a permanent departure or a loan with an obligation to buy at the end of the season.

The Spaniard has 12 months left on his current deal and is yet to make an appearance this season. Reguilon was recently left out of Tottenham’s squad for the Europa League group stage too, cementing the fact he has no future in north London.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt - correct as of 11-09-24.