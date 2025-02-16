Tottenham Hotspur defeated Manchester United 1-0 in the Premier League in an end-to-end encounter on Sunday afternoon.

After several fantastic saves from the returning Guglielmo Vicario kept the game 0-0, Tottenham took the lead in the 13th minute through James Maddison. Lucas Bergvall unleashed a low shot from inside the box at Andre Onana, who got two strong hands to it but lightly parried the ball right into the path of the Englishman, Maddison, who simply couldn't miss.

United had a fantastic opportunity from close range to equalise in the 23rd minute but Alejandro Garnacho absolutely skied his shot way over the bar. The ball was perfectly played into the Argentinian by Bruno Fernandes and all Garnacho had to do was hit the target, but instead, he leant too far back and missed a huge chance.

Despite there being 13 attempts on goal in the first half, not many of them were clear-cut or good chances. The pick of the chances outside of Maddison's opening goal was Garnacho's, which he skied high. The first half ended with Spurs leading 1-0 but United were far from out of the match.

Up until the 72nd minute, Spurs had dominated the opportunities in front of goal in the second half but Joshua Zirkzee had a golden opportunity to equalise but his header which he should've scored was guided wide. The match was end to end by this point, and it was clear that the next goal if there was one, would be absolutely crucial.

There weren't many attacking opportunities for either side to close the match out, and it ended with Spurs picking up all three points with a 1-0 victory.

Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Manchester United - Match Statistics Tottenham Hotspur Statistic Manchester United 56 Possession (%) 44 22 Shots 16 7 Shots on Target 6 10 Corners 5 6 Saves 6 1 Yellow Cards 2

Match Highlights

Tottenham Hotspur Player Ratings

GK: Guglielmo Vicario - 8/10

Kept busy on his return to action. Vicario may have not featured since November before today, but he looked incredibly switched on and made multiple good saves.

RB: Pedro Porro - 7.5/10

Porro was energetic up and down the right flank and was one of Spurs' main creative outlets throughout the match.

CB: Kevin Danso - 7/10

Very solid when called into action, but was unfortunately forced off with what looked like a slight injury in the second half.

CB: Ben Davies - 7.5/10

Rarely misplaced a pass and dealt with the size and physicality of Hojlund well.

LB: Djed Spence - 8/10

Fearlessly attacked against Dalot and Mazraoui. Every time Spence picked up the ball, he looked to dribble and drive forward, and he was also very solid defensively.

CM: Rodrigo Bentancur - 7/10

Tidy on the ball and battled well in midfield.

CM: Lucas Bergvall - 6.5/10

As always, Bergvall's energy and pressing in midfield was valuable for his side, but he did not have much to do in possession of the ball.

AM: James Maddison - 7.5/10

Didn't have too much involvement in the match other than scoring, but he played well when given the ball. Maddison was taken off after 64 minutes as he looked to work his way back to full fitness.

RW: Dejan Kulusevski - 7/10

Kulusevski was a nightmare for de Ligt to defend against at times, but when he encountered Dorgu, he struggled a bit more.

ST: Mathys Tel - 6.5/10

Energetic and direct in attack. Tel got himself into very good areas on multiple occasions but either had snapshots at goal or wasn't found by his teammates.

LW: Heung-Min Son - 7.5/10

Spurs' best creative outlet. Son looked to dribble and attack Dalot at every opportunity, and he had great success in doing so.

SUB: Brennan Johnson - N/A

Didn't do much during his time on the pitch.

SUB: Pape Sarr - 6.5/10

Replaced Bergvall in midfield well and was energetic and had good pressing.

SUB: Archie Gray - N/A

Didn't do much during his time on the pitch.

SUB: Yves Bissouma - N/A

Didn't do much during his time on the pitch.

SUB: Wilson Odobert - N/A

Didn't do much during his time on the pitch.

Manchester United Player Ratings

GK: Andre Onana - 5.5/10

Made a few good saves throughout the match but essentially gifted Spurs their opening goal, as even though he got strong hands on the ball, he parried it straight to Maddison.

RWB: Diogo Dalot - 6/10

Didn't offer much offensively and really struggled defensively against Spence and Son.

CB: Noussair Mazraoui - 6.5/10

Mazraoui was very solid in possession of the ball but was dragged out of position several times to help Dalot defensively.

CB: Harry Maguire - 7/10

Looked pretty shaky on the ball, but as a whole, defended quite well throughout the match.

CB: Matthijs de Ligt - 6/10

Looked uncomfortable all afternoon defending against Kulusevski.

LWB: Patrick Dorgu - 7.5/10

One of United's biggest attacking threats. Dorgu was pacy and direct in attack but held his own when being called into action defensively.

CM: Casemiro - 7/10

Battled well in midfield as always and managed to stay composed and controlled despite picking up an early booking.

CM: Bruno Fernandes - 7.5/10

Fernandes was good in almost a box-to-box role. He was United's best creative outlet, but he also got stuck into tackles and his pressing was energetic throughout the match.

RW: Joshua Zirkzee - 6.5/10

Had some really tidy moments on the ball breaking from deep, but missed a good headed chance at a key moment in the match for his side.

ST: Rasmus Hojlund - 5/10

Was a nuisance at times for the Spurs defenders, but once again, he looked isolated and was basically fighting for scraps up front.

LW: Alejandro Garnacho - 5/10

Missed an absolute sitter in the first half and had several shots in good areas but could not find the back of the net.

SUB: Chido Obi - N/A

Introduced with just minutes to go, so didn't really do anything.

Man of the Match

Djed Spence

A complete performance by Djed Spence. The 24-year-old has almost transformed himself for Tottenham this season and this performance was another showing of his improvement.

Whether he was defending or driving forward, Spence was a handful and really difficult to deal with for Manchester United. He defended really well and energetically against Joshua Zirkzee when he needed to, and he was a real threat going forward against Dalot with his pace and dribbling.