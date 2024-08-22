Tottenham Hotspur winger Manor Solomon has been earmarked for a move away from North London this summer on a loan deal, with Leeds United having been circulated as a potential destination, according to Israeli news outlet Sport5.

Solomon made a strong start to his career in Tottenham white, assisting twice against Burnley in his first few games, but was subsequently hit with a heavy injury that saw the Israeli forward left on the shelf for the rest of the season.

Now, with Tottenham having reinforced in his area and seen him sink down the pecking order, the club have reportedly come to the decision to send him out loan for the season to recapture his sharpness.

Leeds United have been the most prominent name linked with his services this summer, with the club in need of attacking reinforcement following the departures of Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville to Brighton and West Ham respectively.

Solomon Linked with Leeds Loan

The 25-year-old spent most of last season injured

Solomon's arrival in North London last season was treated as a smart capture, having caught the eye on loan at Fulham the year prior, and arriving on a free transfer to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

However, his big six career has so far not gone to plan, with a hefty ligament injury forcing him to watch the season from the sidelines instead, having made a strong start initially in North London, even earning the nickname of "pocket rocket" by the Sky Sports Super Sunday panel.

Now, with Tottenham having deemed the unfortunate winger as surplus to requirements, Solomon is available for a loan switch this summer, in an attempt for Solomon to regain his fitness and for Tottenham to recoup some of his potential re-sale value.

Leeds United have been circulated as the team most likely to acquire his signature, with the Elland Road outfit in need of reinforcement on the attacking flanks after being hit by several big departures this summer already.

Manor Solomon 23/24 stats Appearances 6 Goals 0 Assists 2 Matches missed 33

It is stated by Sport5 that Solomon is also considering inquiries from fellow Premier League sides, as well as offers from Spain and Germany, but a switch to Leeds United appears to be the most prominent outlet so far.

Leeds Keen on Burnley Star

Manuel Benson has been subject to interest from the Whites

Manuel Benson of Burnley has been outed as another potential option to re-bolster the Leeds United flanks, with the 27-year-old also being subject to interest from Norwich City.

Burnley's relegation from the Premier League has seen a number of their star players depart for new pastures, including the likes of Wilson Oderbert to Tottenham and Sander Berge to Fulham, but a move to a fellow Championship title contender has been proposed ahead of Benson, who fell down the pecking order at Turf Moor upon their initial return to the English top flight.

The Angolan is reportedly keen on the potential switch, having starred for The Claret's in their last Championship campaign wherein they comfortably won the league, becoming a fan favourite for his pace, dynamism and eye-catching agility and skills.