Tottenham Hotspur hosted Liverpool in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final and came away with a narrow 1-0 lead. However, before the game, one Spurs mascot made a cheeky request to Virgil van Dijk, asking him to join his club.

It was a controversial affair on Wednesday night with Lucas Bergvall finding the back of the net in the 86th minute. That was the only goal of the game but the Tottenham man was lucky to still be on the field, having somehow avoided a second yellow card not long before his strike.

Van Dijk was incensed by the foul, saying it was "quite obvious" that Bergvall should have been sent off. Adding to the controversy, however, there are some who believe the Dutchman could have also picked up a red card during the game for a poor challenge on Dominic Solanke.

Away from the drama on the pitch, though, there was one funny incident in the tunnel ahead of the match which has since gone viral. With the players coming in just before kick-off, Sky Sports cameras caught the Spurs mascots excitedly waiting to meet some of the big names on display.

Liverpool captain Van Dijk came past, much to the obvious excitement of the young Tottenham fans. One was so happy to see the Dutch centre-back, he couldn't help but say something that might not please too many of his team's players. He shouted:

“Van Dijk, come to Tottenham, we haven't got any good defenders at the moment!"

Tottenham are currently suffering a bit of an injury crisis at the back with key defenders Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Ben Davies, and Destiny Udogie all currently sidelined with injuries. To give him the benefit of the doubt, this may explain the brutal comment from the young mascot.

Of course, Van Dijk could soon be on the market with his current contract set to expire in the summer. That said, rumours suggest he will commit to the Reds. Either way, a move to Spurs seems very unlikely.