Bayern Munich winger Mathys Tel is now 'on his way' to Tottenham, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The tel saga has been dragging on over the last few weeks with a host of clubs showing an interest in securing his signature. Before today, Premier League sides have been unable to negotiate a deal to bring him to England, but it appears Spurs have got a deal over the line.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Tel will join Tottenham on loan for the rest of the season. There is understood to be no buy option clause in the deal, and the French attacker is now on his way to England...

"BREAKING: Mathys Tel to Tottenham on loan, here we go! Straight loan and NO buy option clause. Agreement reached between clubs as Bayern have accepted player’s decision and player on his way with agent Gadiri Camara."

Tel, described as 'unbelievable' by journalist Florian Plettenberg, has finally agreed a deal to leave Bayern. Romano added another post after announcing the Tel deal, suggesting that it was a 'big surprise', with the Bayern forward now jetting to the UK with his agent...

"Mathys Tel and his agent Gadiri Camara on their way to London right now! He’s set to join Tottenham on loan until June, no option to buy. Big surprise on #DeadlineDay."

Ange Postecoglou has had a host of injury issues to contend with this season, so adding another attacker makes sense for Spurs. Tel's versatility could make him a useful option, able to play on either wing as well as through the middle as a centre-forward.