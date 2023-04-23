Tottenham Hotspur managerial candidate Mauricio Pochettino would accept the chance to return to the club 'in a heartbeat', Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 51-year-old has been out of work since leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of last season, though he has recently been linked to the Spurs vacancy alongside several other contenders.

Tottenham Hotspur manager news - Mauricio Pochettino

As per The Evening Standard, Pochettino is a candidate for the Tottenham vacancy; however, there is hesitance from the Lilywhites' hierarchy to bring the Argentinian back to the club due to the sour end to his tenure back in 2019.

Nevertheless, the report also states Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is aware that appointing Pochettino would ease pressure on board members and boost morale at Hotspur Way following a turbulent period on and off the pitch.

The Daily Mail claim that a host of other coaches are being considered to take over permanently in north London, including Burnley boss Vincent Kompany, Julian Nagelsmann, Roberto De Zerbi, Luis Enrique and Arne Slot.

Tottenham are currently under the stewardship of interim Cristian Stellini and face a potentially season-defining match against Newcastle United at St James' Park this Sunday in their quest to secure Champions League qualification, as per Sky Sports.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Mauricio Pochettino?

Daily Express journalist Taylor thinks that Pochettino wouldn't hesitate to accept the Spurs vacancy if he was asked to return to the club.

Taylor told GMS: "On the flip side, say you brought Pochettino back in when Conte was sacked; he's got 10 games to work with his squad to decide what he wants for next season. There are positives to it if you can convince him and I think Pochettino would go back to Tottenham in a heartbeat, honestly."

Should Tottenham Hotspur wait until the season is over to appoint a new manager?

Although having Stellini in charge temporarily has allowed Spurs more time to consult with potential candidates to be their next boss, their chances of securing a top-four finish have taken a hit since the Italian coach stepped into the dugout.

His only win came in a fortuitous affair against Brighton the weekend before last. In contrast, a draw away Everton in his first match and a damaging defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday have put Tottenham on the back foot in the race for the Champions League slots, as per Sky Sports.

Hiring someone out of work, like Pochettino, would most certainly help bring some order on the field and may still give the Lilywhites a fighting chance of finishing the campaign strongly.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen what direction Spurs will elect to go in as they seek to replace Antonio Conte at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.