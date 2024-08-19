Oliver Skipp finally looks set to depart Tottenham Hotspur after making over 100 first-team appearances for the north London club - with the midfielder reportedly completing a medical at Leicester City in a huge move for the Foxes.

Skipp, 23, has been on the peripherals of the Tottenham side for the past three seasons, making 62 Premier League appearances in that time. But with just five starts to his name last season, the midfielder is desperate for game time elsewhere - and that will come at the King Power Stadium, with Leicester agreeing a fee for his services and the midfielder has now passed a medical.

Oliver Skipp Passes Leicester Medical

The Tottenham midfielder looks set to move on permanently

The report from Sky Sports states that Skipp has completed his Leicester medical - with a deal totalling £25million edging ever closer to completion.

Reports on Sunday stated that the two clubs had agreed a fee for his services, with the fringe star set to move on from Tottenham after a 16-year alliance in their youth and first-team ranks, as game time became limited at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Oliver Skipp's Premier League statistics - Tottenham squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 21 17th Assists 4 1st Pass Completion Per Game (%) 91.7 5th Tackles Per Game 0.9 =13th Key Passes Per Game 0.3 =15th Match rating 6.20 =23rd

It's a huge outlay for Leicester on their return to the top-flight, though the Foxes have not spent much in the current window in comparison with other promoted clubs Ipswich Town and Southampton and as a result, recruits have been needed - with Skipp's arrival seemingly paramount to Steve Cooper's chances of survival. Skipp could be unveiled in his first game as Leicester boss on Monday evening - incidentally, against Tottenham. Reporters on Sky Sports said:

"Some breaking news, and that is that Oliver Skipp is set to join Leicester. Of course, his team Spurs play Leicester tonight in the Monday Night Football. He completed a medical yesterday, it's a £25million deal and that has been finalised between Tottenham and Leicester. Oliver Skipp is set to sign for Steve Cooper's side."

Skipp will join up with the Foxes this week once the move goes through, before settling into their squad ahead of the away trip to Fulham next weekend as Cooper's side aim to avoid a relegation battle in the top-flight.

Tottenham Could Need Another Midfielder

Ange Postecoglou has lost a solid squad option in the young star

Tottenham have plenty of options in their midfield but with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg joining Marseille on a loan-to-buy deal earlier in the summer and with Skipp all but set to depart the club, they could feel the need to bring in a new man in the centre of the park.

Manuel Locatelli has been linked with a move from Juventus, and to the tune of £20million, the Italian could be a solid addition to their ranks for a cheap price with years of Serie A, Champions League and international experience.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Skipp has made 106 appearances for Tottenham, scoring just one goal.

Ange Postecoglou could also rely on youngsters Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall to perform in the centre of the park, but the duo are both in their teens and any reliance on their talents could come at a cost so early in their careers. Whether that means that a new star will be brought in to counteract Skipp's departure remains to be seen, but there is now a decent amount of money to spend in north London should his impending move go through in the coming days.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 18-08-24.