Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou might be hoping to bring in an additional midfielder in the January window, with Chelsea's Conor Gallagher linked, and journalist Dean Jones has now provided an update to GIVEMESPORT on their pursuit of a new body in the middle of the park.

Spurs wasted no time in the winter window bringing in Timo Werner to provide competition and cover in attack, with Heung-min Son jetting off to the Asia Cup with Japan. The north London outfit are also closing in on the signing of Genoa defender Radu Dragusin, with Postecoglou and his recruitment team addressing his defence and attack in the early stages of January.

Attention could now turn to reinforce their midfield. Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr are now with their respective countries at the African Cup of Nations, leaving Postecoglou short in the middle of the park.

Tottenham in the market for a midfielder

As mentioned, Sarr and Bissouma will be spending time on international duty this month and possibly into February, so adding a new midfielder would be beneficial to Postecoglou and his team. Rodrigo Bentancur has also spent time on the treatment table so far this season, so it could be Spurs' latest priority after Werner and Dragusin. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham do admire Chelsea midfielder Gallagher and they tried to secure his signature in the summer, but he's unaware of any direct conversation in the current window.

Conor Gallagher's Premier League statistics - Chelsea squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 19 1st Assists 4 =1st Key Passes Per Game 1.3 4th Tackles Per Game 2.7 2nd Interceptions Per Game 1.4 1st Match rating 7.07 1st Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 11/01/2024

A story from The Independent has named Gallagher as Tottenham's priority target for the remainder of the window, with Postecoglou and his recruitment team now focusing on bringing in an additional midfielder. The report claims that the Australian manager wants a 'running midfielder' who can also play in the absence of James Maddison in a more advanced role. Chelsea are said to be willing to do a deal for the right price, with Gallagher chosen as the ideal player for Spurs who best fits the profile desired.

Maddison has also spent a large portion of the campaign watching from the stands after suffering an injury earlier in the season, so it's no surprise that the north London club are hoping to bring in a player of this profile.

Dean Jones - Spurs now in 'good position'

Jones has suggested that Gallagher still believes he should be getting a new contract at Chelsea and he is still in their plans for this season, but Spurs need to find a player with a real desire to come to Hotspur Way. The journalist adds that Tottenham now have two weeks to focus on the midfield situation, which puts them in a good position. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"He still believes that he should be getting a new contract there. He is still in the plans for this season. Tottenham need that desire to come from the player because you don't want to be chasing someone who absolutely doesn't want a transfer to happen. So I think the fact that there is going to be at least two weeks now for Tottenham to focus on it and to just get a good feel of the Conor Gallagher situation puts them in a really good position."

Spurs fans will undoubtedly be patiently waiting to see some of their key players return to action after a season of fitness problems for Postecoglou's side. Ben Davies is the latest to be forced to watch from the sideline after suffering a hamstring injury, with his return date currently unknown. Maddison is yet to return to group training, so their fixture against Manchester United this weekend is likely to come too soon. As per The Athletic, Cristian Romero could be involved against United after recovering from his own hamstring injury.

Micky van de Ven recently returned to action, which is a huge boost for Postecoglou after his impressive start to life in north London. Ivan Perisic and Manor Solomon remain out, with the former unlikely to play for Spurs in the second half of the season.