Tottenham Hotspur could be open to letting Emerson Royal leave the club this summer, journalist Pete O'Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT.

Spurs recently signed another right-back in Pedro Porro, while Emerson's agent and father recently claimed that the 24-year-old could depart north London.

Tottenham transfer news — Emerson Royal

Speaking on the Charla Podcast, Emerson Zulu said: "There is a great possibility that Emerson will leave Tottenham. We believe it’s time for him to take a bigger leap and to go to a team that fights for titles. I think he fits a giant like Real Madrid."

However, since those comments were made, the player has come out and stated that he's happy at Hotspur Way.

"Although he is entitled to his own opinion, I have never spoken to him about it and I have always made it clear that I am happy at Tottenham," Emerson was quoted as saying by the Evening Standard. "As a professional athlete, I am proud to represent the team that believed in me and gave me the opportunity to showcase my skills."

The Brazilian joined Tottenham from Barcelona in a deal worth around £25m nearly two years ago, as reported by Sky Sports.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Emerson Royal and Tottenham?

While O'Rourke thinks Emerson needs to do more to earn a move to a bigger club than Tottenham, he can still see him leaving north London this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "The agent's saying that he thinks he could go to a bigger club than Tottenham, but he would definitely need to become more consistent and improve his performances for that to happen.

"But with Porro in there now, I think Spurs might be open to letting Emerson Royal leave in the summer for the right fee."

Will Emerson Royal leave Tottenham this summer?

It's a possibility. With Porro now at the club, the Brazil international knows his game time could drop dramatically next season. Therefore, he may decide to look for something new when the transfer window opens.

A move to Real Madrid, however, seems very unlikely, with there being nothing to suggest that the Spanish giants are actually interested in Emerson.

If he does end up remaining at Spurs, it won't be the end of the world. They're still one of the biggest clubs in the country and Ryan Mason's men should be playing some form of European football next season.