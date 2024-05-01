Highlights Mikey Moore, an academy sensation at Tottenham, has impressed with 14 goals and eight assists this campaign.

Moore's versatility as a left-winger and striker sets him apart from other youth prospects.

Despite interest from clubs across Europe, Moore remains loyal to Spurs and could be set for a breakout campaign in the 2024/2025 season.

Tottenham Hotspur are well-known for producing impressive talent from their academy. Maybe not at the level of Arsenal or Chelsea, but a quick look at Hotspur Way would highlight their success. Harry Kane rose from the depths of the academy to become the club's record goalscorer. In recent years, the likes of Harry Winks and Kyle Walker-Peters have also gone on to be successful prodigies.

But the past is gone; the future is here. Mikey Moore, Tottenham's new teenage sensation, epitomises that philosophy. The exciting winger was part of the squad, although not on the bench, as Spurs faced Arsenal, whilst he trained with the first team for three consecutive weeks in April 2024.

He has the makings of a world-class prospect, who - at such a young age - has already had clubs across Europe try to secure his signature. He's remained loyal so far — and, with the Lilywhites increasingly likely to qualify for the Europa League for the 2024/2025 season, it is expected he will be making his first-team debut soon. He might truly be Spurs' greatest academy prospect in years, as the energetic and dangerous winger earns plaudits from across the country.

Mikey Moore's Tottenham Career

A quick glance at Mikey Moore's stats as a teenager immediately highlights how he is one of the most talented players at his age - not just in England, but around the world. At the age of 15, he started to feature for Tottenham's U18 in the U18 Premier League. For some, the increase in level would have proven to be too much, but not for Moore. In his first campaign, he registered three goals and four assists in 10 matches, acting as a shining star at Hotspur Way.

He also made two appearances in the Premier League 2 that campaign, providing crucial experience at a higher level, even if he didn't contribute to any goals. Alongside this, he scored a sparkling brace in the Under-17 final as Spurs defeated Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in the U17 Premier League Cup, while also contributing three goals in the early rounds of the club's Under-18 success.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mikey Moore has registered the sixth-most goals in the 2023/2024 U18 Premier League, with 14 goals.

However, as he turned 16 and the country started to realise just how good Moore could be, he stepped up his game. Improving as a player is natural at this age, but performing levels above the opposition is not. So far in the U18 Premier League, he has registered 14 goals and eight assists in 12 league appearances - remarkable numbers for a remarkable player.

Mikey Moore Stats Season Competition Appearances Goals Assists 2022/2023 U18 Premier League 10 3 4 Premier League 2 2 0 0 UEFA Youth League 5 0 0 2023/2024 U18 Premier League 12 14 8 FA Youth Cup 2 2 1

Mikey Moore's Height and Age

Born on 11th August 2007, Mikey Moore is currently 16 years old. Very few players are ever competing at the top of the professional game at that age, with Lamine Yamal one of the current anomalies in the field. Moore has seen several players make the odd appearance at 16 or 17 in the Premier League though, which will only increase his dream of playing in the top-flight. It feels like a matter of when, not if, he does wear the famous Lilywhite shirt.

Moore is 1.8m tall (five feet, 11 inches) tall, which makes him tall for a winger at his age. It's helped him compete physically with his pace and strength in the youth leagues, knowing defenders are naturally scared by his talent.

Mikey Moore's Position and Style of Play

Naturally, Moore is a left winger, capable of cutting inside and causing problems. However, his versatility is what makes him partially stand out from the crowd. Need him to stay wide and use his pace to stretch the opposition? He can do that. Need the teenage sensation to play as a striker? No problem. Want him to act as a playmaker and number 10? He's done that as well. Playing in different positions is part of the nurturing phase footballers go through, but being able to play all of them so seamlessly is a talent in itself.

The right-footed winger has shown his quality time and time again. In the video above, he scores a stunning strike during England U17's 2-2 draw with Norway. To take control of the ball, realise the goalkeeper is off his line, and then powerfully fire a lob over him is remarkable. "To dare is to do", Spurs' iconic slogan says; Moore did exactly that with this goal for his country.

Confidence is such a crucial part of a player's rise to the top of the professional game. Having the audacity to score a goal like that, even if it was during a meaningless friendly, speaks volumes of his attitude.

Words from the Guardian's David Hytner highlighted his talent during their 'next generation piece' at the end of 2023. "The Under-17 Premier League Cup final against Nottingham Forest in April was streamed on the club’s TV channel and a large viewership saw Moore score twice in a 5-1 win, the first a mazy dribble and finish. He does this a lot. "Moore has many qualities but he really quickens the pulse when he runs at opponents, gliding past them as if they are not there."

You can see exactly that during the match. He poses a staggering confidence early on, immediately asking for the ball on the left flank. When he did receive it, there was immediately a sense of danger. A sense that Spurs were about to threaten — and they did exactly that. Picking up the ball on the left flank, the youngster quickly drove forward, leaving no time for the opposition to think, before cutting in, beating one defender, sprinting past another, and curling a stunning shot into the bottom, right corner.

His second goal that match was nowhere near as impressive, but it showed his poacher's instinct in the box, being in the right place at the right time to extend Spurs' lead. It's all part of his exciting all-round play, which makes him stand out on the field. Ange Postecoglou has noticed that and the club's hierarchy have noticed that; they have high expectations for him.

Contract

In June 2023, Moore committed his future to Tottenham with a contract that ends in 2026, and will turn professional once he turns 17, it was a clear case of intent from both the player and the club. It came just months after rumours swirled regarding his future, with Barcelona and several major European clubs said to be interested.

As he continues to improve and first-team minutes surely arrive, it is likely Moore will state his intent once again. But that requires minutes. It needs opportunities which Spurs have struggled to give under previous managers. On X, formerly Twitter, it's clear to see Moore's love for the club. He's always supported them, familiar with what each match means to the supporters, and that will only help his path from academy prospect to first-team superstar.

Mikey Moore's Future at Tottenham

When Moore's debut will be is unclear, but with his talent, work-rate and determination, it does truly feel like a case of when, not if. Tottenham are likely to qualify for the Europa League for the 2024/2025 campaign - not the Champions League as they desired.

But, despite less financial revenue and no magic nights with the famous anthem, there are countless positives to playing in the second-tier competition. Opportunities for Moore and other youth prospects, namely Alfie Dorrington, Tyrese Hall and Jamie Donley, will likely arise, allowing them to showcase their talent in a less pressured environment where Spurs will likely be major favourites.

Nurturing them alongside first-team players will provide the experience that they desperately need to reach the top of the professional game. Postecoglou has spoken highly of the youngster during the 2023/2024 season, stating in April 2024 that his training levels have been impressive.

"Mikey has been really good. Look, he's a very talented boy and, for him, he's had a fairly disrupted season, he's had a couple of injuries. When he's performed, he's performed really well. The reports I've had on him have always been outstanding. It's been good to have him," he said.

Amid words of positivity from the first-team manager, Spurs being determined to help youth players progress into the first-team, and a second-tier European competition coming into the forefront, Moore has the perfect foundation to shine in N17 as someone who has been billed as the club's best prospect since a certain Harry Kane, one of the greatest strikers in their history.

Stats via Transfermarkt and Forza Football (correct as of 30/4/24)