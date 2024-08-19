Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on AS Monaco defender Vanderson in their search for a right-back, Foot Mercato has reported.

The North London outfit remain keen on addressing the right side of their defence following Emerson Royal’s departure to AC Milan earlier this month and have been linked with several names throughout the window.

Spurs’ academy graduate Kyle Walker-Peters has also been touted for a return. The 27-year-old is out of contract at the end of the 2024/25 season and could be available for a cut-price deal.

Saints boss Russell Martin revealed the club are ‘in discussions’ over Walker-Peters’ future – he could still be on the move before the transfer window closes on 30th August.

Eager to bring in a competitor for Pedro Porro, Tottenham are also reportedly considering giving another opportunity to Djed Spence, after the 24-year-old impressed Postecoglou following his return from loan.

Spurs’ summer business has picked up pace in recent weeks – the Premier League giants have broken their transfer record with the signing of Dominic Solanke and are expected to be busy throughout the remainder of the window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Vanderson Considered by Spurs

To replace Emerson Royal

According to Foot Mercato, Monaco are anticipating Vanderson’s departure this summer and have already lined up a replacement for the Brazilian in PSV’s Jordan Teze.

Spurs have been tracking Vanderson for a while. Back in June, Fabrizio Romano reported that the 23-year-old was considered a replacement for Emerson Royal, months before his departure to AC Milan.

The Ligue 1 side are reportedly demanding around £34m for the Brazilian, who made 20 league appearances last season, scoring three goals and providing an assist.

Vanderson Monaco Stats (2023/24 Ligue 1) Games 20 Goals 3 Assists 1 Tackles per 90 3.29 Interceptions per 90 1.92 Key passes per 90 1.04 Pass completion 74%

The 23-year-old’s season was hampered by injuries as he was out for almost two months. Since February, Vanderson, who was praised as ‘exceptional’, has made just seven league starts for Monaco, including his first in the 2024/25 campaign, in a 1-0 victory against Saint-Etienne last weekend, where he provided the game-winning assist.

According to journalist Bruno Andrade, Spurs are believed to be preparing an offer worth around £27m for Vanderson, who still has four years left on his current deal, expiring in June 2028.

Spurs to Allow Four Departures

Ahead of the transfer deadline

Tottenham are now expected to shift their focus to outgoings, with the likes of Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon, Alfie Devine and Ashley Phillips allowed to leave the club before the transfer window closes on 30th August, according to Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge.

While Spurs aim to offload Lo Celso and Reguilon on permanent deals, youngsters Devine and Phillips are likely to leave on season-long loans.

Tottenham have already bid farewell to as many as seven players this summer, including Eric Dier, Ryan Sessegnon, Tanguy Ndombele, Ivan Perisic and Joe Rodon, while the likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Bryan Gil have left on loan.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 19-08-24.