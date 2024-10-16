Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, and Newcastle United are among the clubs monitoring Chelsea starlet Josh Acheampong, who is also a target for Real Madrid, according to The Independent.

The Premier League trio are all keeping tabs on the highly regarded 18-year-old, who is also being considered by the Spanish giants as a short-term option at right-back following Dani Carvajal’s injury.

According to the report, Chelsea are unwilling to sell 'one of the jewels of their Cobham academy' to any club and remain intent on securing his long-term future at Stamford Bridge.

Real Madrid reportedly have a long-standing interest in Acheampong and have earmarked the 18-year-old defender as a potential future piece of their backline, aiming to rejuvenate their defensive ranks in 2025.

The Blues prospect, described as 'extremely talented', made his first-team debut under Mauricio Pochettino last term but has had limited opportunities since, appearing just once in the EFL Cup third-round 5-0 victory over Barrow last month.

Acheampong Eyed by Premier League Rivals

Blues unwilling to sell the 'Cobham jewel'

According to The Independent, a host of clubs in England and Europe are interested in Acheampong, including Tottenham, Liverpool, Newcastle, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, and Borussia Dortmund.

Under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2026, the promising defender will have just 18 months left on his current deal in January, which could pave the way for any of the interested clubs to try and lure him away from Chelsea.

A versatile starlet, Acheampong can play in a number of roles across the backline and is comfortable at both right-back and centre-back.

If he were to join Tottenham, the 2006-born ace would become the third Chelsea academy departure to the north London club in the last four years, following Marcel Lavinier and Jude Soonsup-Bell, both of whom are no longer with Spurs.

Transfers between Chelsea and Tottenham (2000-2024) Player Position Left Joined Transfer date Jude Soonsup-Bell Centre-forward Chelsea Tottenham January 2023 Marcel Lavinier Right-back Chelsea Tottenham October 2020 Armando Broja Centre-forward Tottenham Chelsea July 2009 Carlo Cudicini Goalkeeper Chelsea Tottenham January 2009 Neil Sullivan Goalkeeper Tottenham Chelsea August 2003 Gustavo Poyet Attacking midfield Chelsea Tottenham July 2001

Tottenham have made a habit of acquiring promising players in recent months, with the likes of Lucas Bergvall, Archie Gray, and Wilson Odobert all joining in the summer transfer window.

The trio have already featured considerably under Ange Postecoglou this term, with Gray amassing the most minutes so far across his six appearances in all competitions.

Son Heung-min Injury Latest

Could return to action this week

Tottenham captain Son Heung-min could make his return to Ange Postecoglou’s first-team training this week, journalist Alasdair Gold has revealed.

The 32-year-old has missed Spurs’ last three matches across all competitions after being forced off with a hamstring issue during their Europa League 3-0 victory over Qarabag, but he is now nearing his return to action.

In his five Premier League appearances this season, Son has been prolific for Postecoglou’s side, scoring twice and providing two assists in 450 minutes of action.

In Son’s absence, his Spurs teammates stepped up well, with Brennan Johnson emerging as a key player, scoring six goals in his last six matches across all competitions.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 16-10-24.