Highlights Tottenham are interested in signing young winger Desire Doue from Stade Rennais.

Competition from Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich is rife in a three-way tussle.

Doue could join Tottenham's young squad, which is one of the league's best in terms of potential.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou oversaw a very successful set of signings last summer in his first transfer window in north London, dragging the club to a fifth-placed finish in the Premier League. And he could look to do so again with a huge capture from Stade Rennais as Fabrizio Romano has stated that the Lilywhites are interested in young winger Desire Doue - although Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are both interested in the youngster in a three-way tussle.

Tottenham signed the likes of Guglielmo Vicario, Micky van de Ven, James Maddison and Brennan Johnson in the summer, whilst the loan signings of Dejan Kulusevski and Pedro Porro were made permanent - and they all played a huge part in dragging Tottenham to the top five and almost making the Champions League by falling just short of Aston Villa in the race for fourth. The Aussie will look to do the same again this summer - and that could start with the chase of Doue, with Romano confirming Tottenham's interest.

Romano: Tottenham 'Keeping Close Eyes' on Doue

The youngster is a wanted property

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano confirmed that Tottenham were one of the clubs interested in the young Frenchman, though with Bayern and PSG to contend with, a deal is a long way away from completion just yet - but interest has been signalled. He said:

"Bayern are one of the clubs that are monitoring Desire Doue, the talented winger of Rennes. "He's a very good player, a very big talent with many clubs interested in several countries - Paris Saint-Germain have been following the player, and Bayern have been in contact also with the people close to the player.

Desire Doue's Ligue 1 statistics - Stade Rennais squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 31 =3rd Goals 4 =5th Assists 4 2nd Dribbles Per Game 2.1 1st Match rating 6.82 5th

"Also, Tottenham have Desire Doue in their shortlist alongside other targets, and so many clubs are keeping close eyes on this player, because Doue could be one of the names to watch in the next few weeks. "There is movement around the boy, his family have a big influence in the decision - but Doue is for sure in the list of these three clubs. We are waiting for one of them to make a move to understand what is going to happen on both the player's side and the club's side, because for Rennes he is a crucial player but there has been movement.

Tottenham's Young Squad is One of the League's Best

The Lilywhites have a team flush with youthful talent

Tottenham have always made a concerted effort to sign young talent, where the club can nurture them to break into the first-team - and Doue could be the next on the agenda.

Archie Gray has already arrived from Leeds United after a superb season in the Championship, whilst even in past years, the likes of Gareth Bale, Aaron Lennon, Dele Alli and more have all been signed for brilliant spells in north London.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Desire Doue has 13 goal contributions in just 57 Ligue 1 games for Rennes.

Gray will be hoping to be the next player to follow in their paths with England call-ups and Champions League football to boot, and if Doue can also be signed, then Tottenham do have a brilliant young side to work with.

Destiny Udogie, Van de Ven and Pape Matar Sarr have already shone on the big stage this season, and with the potential addition of Doue, Tottenham could be a huge threat in the coming years.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 07-07-24.