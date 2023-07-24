Tottenham Hotspur are more likely to seal a deal for Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz over their north London rivals, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

Arsenal have also shown an interest in continuing their exuberant spend, though Taylor believes that they will not have the financial power to get a deal over the line.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news – Douglas Luiz

Although Spurs looking relatively set in the centre of the park, losing Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to Atlético Madrid may mean a dip back into the market would be on the agenda.

MailOnline has reported that the Madrid-based outfit are in talks with Spurs to sign the former Tottenham ace with the Dane eager for Champions League football.

Should a deal come to fruition, Luiz, valued at £34m by Football Transfers, could be his worthy successor.

The same publication claimed the Rio de Janeiro-born maestro, alongside Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher, has been identified as a potential replacement.

As the beginning of the 2023/24 campaign nears closer, Arsenal are also vying a move for Luiz as they wish to bolster their options further ahead of a Champions League-filled campaign.

Luiz has been established himself as one of the Premier League’s most tenacious midfielders, making 1.2 key passes, 1.1 interceptions and 2 tackles per game, per Sofascore.

Not only would he bring a sense of defensive solidity to either north London side, he would also bring ample top flight experience with him.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Tottenham Hotspur and Douglas Luiz?

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “I think Tottenham will probably be the more likely suitors for him. Because at the moment, I don’t really envisage Arsenal having the kind of money to hand that Villa would require and obviously Hojbjerg is probably going to head to Atlético Madrid as well.

“But again, if you’re Douglas Luiz, do you trade Villa for Tottenham now, I don’t think that’s a clear upgrade if that’s the right word. I think Villa are certainly going to be better, if not competing with Spurs next season.

“So again, I’m not sure whether that’s a move that will happen, but we’ll have to wait and see.”

What next for Tottenham Hotspur?

Tottenham have seen a series of players join the Ange Postecoglou era, which includes James Maddison, Guglielmo Vicario and Manor Solomon.

Dejan Kulusevski’s stint in north London was also made a £25m permanent move after enjoying a 18-month loan since January 2022.

The club’s summer, however, seems to be revolving around not losing one of the club’s most prized possessions as life without him does not paint a pretty picture.

Harry Kane, who is the club’s all-time leading goalscorer, has been linked with a move away, most notably to Bayern Munich. The German club have offered the Englishman a four-year contract to join them this summer, though Daniel Levy’s reluctance to sell may hinder any sort of deal from happening.

However, according to The Telegraph, Levy has been informed by the club’s chiefs to their captain in order to not lose him on a free transfer next season.

Postecoglou-born Spurs are without European football next season with all eyes on rising up the domestic table and keeping hold of Kane this summer would boost their chances of achieving their objective.