Tottenham Hotspur could look to beat Manchester United to the signing of Angel Gomes, Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT's 'Market Madness' podcast - with the midfielder having a 'strong likelihood' of ending up at either club this summer in what could be a steal due to his expiring contract.

Gomes, who made his England debut back in September under Lee Carsley, has spent the past four years in Ligue 1 at Lille - but with his contract set to expire in the summer, that could see him make a return to English shores. And with Tottenham looking to bolster their ranks in the midfield areas in terms of technical ability and playmaking, Gomes could be an incredible signing.

Jacobs: Tottenham or Man Utd 'Expected' to Win Angel Gomes Race

The midfielder has been in fine form over the past year

The 24-year-old came through United's youth academy, but failed to play often for the Red Devils, making just 10 appearances for the club. But he was propelled back to English notoriety when making his international debut in the September break, which has seen various clubs linked with his services given that his Lille contract is set to expire at the end of June.

Angel Gomes' Ligue 1 statistics - Lille squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 14 =16th Assists 1 =6th Key Passes Per Game 1 =6th Through Balls Per Game 0.1 =1st Match rating 6.45 =20th

And, speaking to GIVEMESPORT's 'Market Madness' podcast, Jacobs revealed that he expects either Tottenham or United to win the race for the diminutive creator, saying:

"Clubs in the Premier League in particular are chasing Gomes, and my expectation is that, one, he moves to the Premier League; and two, there's a strong likelihood that either Tottenham or Manchester United win the race for his signature. "With Manchester United, it would be a return, and there's nothing that advanced - yet they've not made the player a formal offer. But we can't discount Manchester United, who would see value, and United are going to have to find value because their finances are very tight. They're not advanced at this point, but they might be come summer. "Then you have Tottenham, who are more advanced, and the player is open to a move - so Spurs could be the ones that win the race for his signature. And West Ham have made Gomez an offer already - unlike the other two clubs that I've just mentioned, and they have said that he can have a wage in excess of £100,000-per-week. "But the feeling within West Ham is that they will lose the race to another Premier League suitor. Something major would have to change. My expectation, even though there's interest in Germany and Italy as well, is that Gomes will end up back in the Premier League this summer on a free transfer."

Tottenham have not struggled for goals in the top-flight this season, with only Liverpool bettering their 55 strikes, but their build-up play from the back has caused them some issues in defence - and adding Gomes to their ranks will keep them on the front foot if he does make his way into their midfield.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Angel Gomes has made 54 appearances for England at youth level.

Homegrown for registration purposes, an England international and having a wealth of experience in European competitions, the Lilywhites could add him to their ranks to fit in with Ange Postecoglou's mantra - and that would propel them up the Premier League table for next season if they can oust United to his signature.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 27-03-25.

