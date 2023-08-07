Tottenham Hotspur are now targetting Brennan Johnson as a replacement for Harry Kane, with Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor revealing to GIVEMESPORT how credible their interest is.

Kane remains locked in transfer talks with Bayern Munich, despite the new Premier League season being less than one week away.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news - Brennan Johnson

Replacing a player who boasts over 200 Premier League goals, with one that has just eight might come as somewhat of a surprise to Spurs fans, but interest in Nottingham Forest's Johnson is said to be genuine.

It was reported by the Daily Mail that Ange Postecoglou could sanction a move for the young Englishman, should talisman Kane be allowed to leave for pastures new this summer.

The report claims Spurs are keen on the Forest attacker, and aren't said to be put off by the Nottingham-based outfit's rumoured asking price of £50 million.

Earlier in the window, Brentford saw a bid worth £35 million rejected by Forest, indicating the Premier League side are intent on holding out for a big fee.

It comes amid FFP concerns for Forest, who are desperate to raise cash before the end of the transfer window, meaning a cut-price deal could be struck later in the month.

But as for Spurs' interest in Johnson, it's said the north Londoners view the forward as a viable Kane replacement this summer.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Brennan Johnson to Tottenham Hotspur?

When asked by GIVEMESPORT about Johnson's future plans, Daily Express journalist Taylor suggested Spurs could spring a move for the Forest Academy product, if Kane leaves.

On the 22-year-old, Taylor said: “That said, if Kane goes, I know Johnson isn’t the same kind of player as him, but I think Tottenham are going to have to sign more diverse attacking options.

“I think that will be the way to deal with losing Kane. I don't think you're going to replace someone like Kane, so you're better off having different options in changing the style.

“From what I understand their interest is actually very, very credible in Johnson.

“That said, there are other clubs in for Johnson, not least Brentford who have had a club record £35 million bid rejected.

“But there are other teams in the mix from the Premier League for Johnson as well. So I think that could be one to watch.”

Will Harry Kane leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer?

In what has been one of the stories of the summer, the Kane to Bayern Munich transfer saga appears to be edging towards a conclusion.

Bayern Munich's latest bid for the England striker was said to be in the region of £86 million, despite Tottenham's asking price being closer to £100 million.

However, according to the latest report by The Athletic, that bid was rejected by Spurs, who remain confident of landing a nine-figure fee.

Manager Postecoglou, clearly growing frustrated by the saga, hit out at the way Bayern Munich have operated over the weekend, claiming he would never 'talk about contracted players at other football clubs' (via The Sun).

Kane has less than one year remaining on his £200,000-per-week contract, with some reports claiming he's refusing a new deal, meaning the England captain could leave on a free transfer next summer instead.