Tottenham Hotspur's vision of bringing a wide midfielder with creativity into Ange Postecoglou's squad could hit a crossroads with six weeks of the transfer market left - with Ben Jacobs exclusively telling GIVEMESPORT that a deal to bring the Crystal Palace winger to north London could be complicated and that could see a deal for Wolverhampton Wanderers star Pedro Neto.

Eze has just enjoyed the best season of his career so far and that has seen links form - despite interest from Manchester City last summer. With Palace having sold Michael Olise they may be reluctant to do a deal, but with his release clause being revealed, Tottenham know exactly what they need to do to land their man.

Eberechi Eze Has Been on Tottenham's Radar

The Palace winger's form has given him plenty of suitors

Eze had been linked with Tottenham earlier in the transfer window, with Postecoglou's men wanting to bring in a winger who can create chances for their strike force of Richarlison and Son Heung-min to capitalise upon.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Eberechi Eze has 26 goals and 15 assists in the Premier League in just 112 games.

Not only Eze, but Neto has also been touted with a move, whilst Rennes youngster Desire Doue has also supposedly been on their coattails - however, with Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich also supposedly in the market for his services, that could be a tough deal to pull off and at present, they have not yet decided upon a target to press forward with completing a deal for.

Jacobs: Eze Deal 'Could be Complicated'

Olise's move took weeks to negotiate and Eze could be similar

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs states that whilst Tottenham are interested in the Palace winger, they could find any deal complicated and instead could turn their attentions to Wolves' Neto. He said:

"Spurs have Eberechi Eze on their list of options, but any deal is complicated. Eze has a £60m release clause which, like Michael Olise's one was, is not routine to trigger. "Percentages of it go to Crystal Palace, QPR (Eze's former club) and the player himself. I'm told Eze ideally wants to stay in London, which is good news for Spurs, and even Arsenal should they enter the race."

Eberechi Eze's Premier League statistics - Crystal Palace squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 27 9th Goals 11 2nd Shots Per Game 3.1 1st Dribbles Per Game 2.6 1st Match rating 7.45 2nd

"Palace still want to hang on to Eze, and Spurs could instead turn their attention to Pedro Neto. Wolves are slightly more willing sellers at the right price, but there won't be much difference in the ballpark fee."

Eze Would be Ideal for Tottenham

Ange Postecoglou and Eze are a match made in heaven

Eze - described as a "superstar" by Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher - would be an incredible signing for Tottenham after showcasing his talents in the Premier League over the past four years and for England on the international stage after some impressive cameos at EURO 2024.

The former Queens Park Rangers man endured his best goalscoring season for the Eagles with 11 Premier League strikes, and with his youthful, developmental years behind him, Eze's maturity and responsibility has come to the fore - which he has taken in his stride.

A player who is a strong set-piece taker - which Tottenham will know after his free-kick against them in north London last season - alongside being a superb dribbler by effortlessly gliding across the pitch, Eze is in the form of his life.

And in a side that is naturally more attacking than Palace, he could be given the tools to properly excel in north London.

