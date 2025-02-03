Tottenham Hotspur – and Ange Postecoglou, in particular – are keen to add more bodies to their central defensive options before the fast-approaching deadline, but reports have now suggested that their move for Chelsea outcast Axel Disasi is now 'off again'.

So far this season, the north Londoners have struggled to find their groove under Postecoglou's watch. Plenty of their woes have been attributed to the lack of involvement of Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero, who have both spent their fair share of time in the treatment room.

Earlier today, the arrival of Kevin Danso – an initial loan with an obligation to buy for €25m (£20.9m) – has somewhat eased Tottenham's need to re-enter the market but Postecoglou also has his eyes on Burnley's Maxime Esteve amid news that Radu Dragusin will miss the remainder of the campaign with an ACL injury.

Disasi, who has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge under boss Enzo Maresca, emerged as a potential option for the Greek-Australian tactician, formerly of Celtic, amid the Frenchman's lack of regular game time in west London.

According to Sami Mokbel of Mail Online, a move for Disasi – who is not involved in Chelsea's Premier League encounter against West Ham United tonight as he continues to search for a move away – is now off the cards.

Born and raised in Gonesse, France, the five-cap international has never cemented himself a starting spot in the Premier League since joining from Monaco in the summer of 2023. In that time, he's accrued 61 appearances in all competitions – but now wants to explore pastures new.

His next destination, however, will not be Chelsea as things stand. Elsewhere, Aston Villa were also potential suitors for the Blues wantaway, but Graeme Bailey has now suggested that Unai Emery and their men have turned their attention to Juan Foyth of Villarreal.