Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in Bundesliga sensation Serhou Guirassy during the January transfer window, with journalist Paul Brown hinting the striker would be interested in a move to the north London outfit.

Spurs sold record goalscorer Harry Kane to Bayern Munich during the summer window and despite a strong start to life under new boss Ange Postecoglou, the Premier League outfit could be in the market for a centre forward even though they are closing in on the addition of RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner, as per BBC Sport.

Guirassy is a player believed to be attracting interest from clubs across England's top-flight, with the VfB Stuttgart star having excelled in the Bundesliga across the first half of the 2023/24 campaign.

Guirassy form catching eye of Premier League sides

The talk of the January transfer window so far, it looks as if Guirassy will be on the move this month, such has been the interest garnered in his services. It comes amid a flurry of goals for the Guinea international, who has enjoyed a stellar start to the season with Stuttgart.

His goals have helped fire the Bundesliga outfit into the Champions League positions, with Guirassy having already found the net 17 times in 14 league appearances all season. Across all competitions, his tally for the campaign comes in at 19 goals from 16 appearances, indicating he's a safe bet in front of goal.

Serhou Guirassy - Career Stats Matches 276 Goals 98 Assists 15 Yellow Cards 24 Red Cards 2 All stats via Transfermarkt

Naturally, speculation around his future has started to spring up, with Stuttgart Sporting Director Fabian Wohlgemuth adressing the claims head first during an interview back in November. Speaking on the rumours surrounding Guirassy's future, Wohlgemuth told Kicker:

“This is not an issue for us at the moment. This is one of the media. But the uncertainty of whether it’s going to happen in the summer or in the winter probably annoys you too. Imponderables are part of it, but nervousness is not. We focus on the things that are within our control so that he stays. Nobody can predict what will happen. We are convinced that he wants to stay. But we also know the mechanisms of the market.”

But despite the calm approach taken by the Stuttgart hierarchy, a Premier League switch might be forthcoming for Guirassy.

Tottenham in race to sign Guirassy this month

Amid those Premier League outfits vying for Guirassy's signature are Tottenham, who could look towards the 27 year old as a cost-effective January option. And it's reported by The Sun that the player himself is keen to join the north London outfit too.

It's suggested Guirassy can see a future for himself at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and would be open to working with Postecoglou, should a deal able to be agreed between the relevant parties. One thing is for sure though, the fee is unlikely to be an issue for Spurs, given Guirassy has a release clause believed to be in the region of £15 million inserted into his contract.

With all this in mind, journalist Brown admitted to GIVEMESPORT that a move to sign Guirassy could prove a sensible option for Tottenham to take during the January window. Suggesting he could improve their current options in attack, the reliable reporter expects Spurs' interest to pick up in the coming days and weeks:

“I think there might be a lot of clubs coming in for him and it'll be interesting to see whether he decides he fancies a move or not, but I certainly think that going to Spurs would interest him. “He’s likely to get a lot of playing time there, they seem to be a club going places and it wouldn't surprise me if they sneaked into the Champions League again this season if they can get some players back fit and keep their momentum going. “So I think they'd be quite an attractive proposition for someone like Guirassy, and I'm pretty sure he is on their list.”

Tottenham in top four race despite recent woes

Given the injuries Spurs have experienced in recent weeks, it's a minor miracle they remain within the top-four race heading into the second-half of the campaign. But that's exactly the case and with the possibility of fifth place earning a spot in next season's Champions League, the capital club will be confident about their chances of making the cut.

However, there are some testing fixtures on the horizon which will likely test their attributes, with a trip to Old Trafford next up in the Premier League for Spurs. Following that, Brentford make the trip to north London, with a visit to face Everton kicking February off for Postecoglou's side, before a tough fixture at home to Brighton & Hove Albion midway through the month.