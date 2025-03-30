The recent round of FA Cup fixtures is evidence that Tottenham should be looking at landing Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner instead of Fulham's Marco Silva.

The Cottagers and the Eagles went head-to-head in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Saturday, and despite the former side holding home advantage, it was the visitors who ran riot with an emphatic 3-0 victory. It was previously revealed that Silva was the "top" option for Spurs in their search for a new head coach, but the Portuguese tactician was comfortably outclassed by Glasner in their encounter.

Amid Postecoglou's dismal form, the Lilywhites would be wise to switch their attention from West London to South if they are interested in hiring the better manager.

Glasner Trumps Silva in FA Cup Clash

Spurs must appoint the Austrian to replace Postecoglou