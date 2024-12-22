Ange Postecoglou stayed true to his word as his Tottenham Hotspur side entertained but faltered in an enthralling 6-3 defeat to Liverpool at home on Sunday (December 22). The Aussie's brand of football has been scrutinized in recent weeks, and questions will be asked of his defence, especially Radu Dragusin, who the Reds sometimes toyed with.

It was a festive feast of goals in North London as Arne Slot's league leaders took control of the title race. Luis Diaz (23', 85'), Alexis Mac Allister (36'), Dominik Szoboszlai (45+1') and Mohamed Salah (54', 61') were on target for the visitors.

Meanwhile, James Maddison (41'), Dejan Kulusevski (72') and Dominic Solanke (83') ensured Spurs at least kept up their hot streak of goalscoring form.

Postecoglou's men were worryingly vulnerable at the back and Dragusin was dragged out of position time and time again in the first half. The Romanian arrived from Genoa in January for £27 million with high expectations after his club beat Bayern Munich to his signature.

Dragusin was the Lilywhites' only central defender acquisition this year, and he's failed to live up to the hype. Being tasked with filling in for the injured Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero was always going to be a tough ask.

However, there are growing doubts over the 22-year-old after a disappointing showing against Liverpool. It could be time for Postecoglou to look for an upgrade in January.

Dragusin Treading On Thin Ice Amid Poor Spurs Spell

Tottenham may need to strengthen defence next month

Dragusin partnered Archie Gray, 18, in a back four that was undoubtedly not Postecoglou's ideal choice against a ruthless Reds attack that ran riot. The intensity with which Salah, Diaz and Szoboszlai bombarded the hosts' penalty box area when flying forward was sometimes breathtaking.

With the January transfer window approaching, Spurs should take advantage of this and address their defensive injury crisis. This may come as bad news for Dragusin, who continues to struggle in North London.

His outing against Liverpool told the story, and he's not been without opportunities. He's started 16 games across competitions and helped his side keep five clean sheets.

Dragusin's positioning was questionable on several occasions, and he often failed to deal with balls put into the box. The Romanian's apparent aggressive playing style wasn't on display, and he was wasteful in possession.

Radu Dragusin Statistics vs Liverpool Minutes Played 90' Clearances 6 Interceptions 1 Aerial Duels 3 (1) Possession Lost 14 Accurate Passes 63/77 (82%) Long Balls 11 (1)

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tottenham have conceded 16 of 25 goals in the Premier League with Radu Dragusin starting.

Spurs have been linked with Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi, who would be a significant improvement on Dragusin. England's Euro 2024 star has been brilliant for the Eagles for several seasons but could cost around £65 million.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 22/12/2024.