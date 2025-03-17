Two goals within 10 minutes from Rodrigo Muniz and Ryan Sessegnon, with both coming after the 75th minute, condemned Tottenham Hotspur to their 15th Premier League defeat of the season. It is a result that means they have lost over half of the games they have played, a result that means a mid-table finish looks all the more likely.

It has been an interesting season for Spurs, one with many questions and what-ifs. Their squad and in particular, their defence, has been ravaged by injury, meaning that manager Ange Postecoglou has struggled to build a run of form with a consistent side each week.

On paper, however, it makes for bleak reading. Not only do Spurs look set to finish in the bottom half of the Premier League table, but they are out of both domestic cup competitions. Should Postecoglou hope to make good on his statement about always winning in his second season, then all he has left to target is the Europa League.

Spurs and the perception of their campaign hinges massively on their continental competition. Should they win, then if nothing else, Postecoglou will have ended the Lilywhites’ long trophy drought. Should they not, however, then even more questions will be asked about his future.

Postecoglou’s position with Tottenham has been under scrutiny for some time now and there could be an argument that, regardless of potential silverware, the North London side should part ways with him come the season’s end, given that the project he has taken on has not shown any major signs of improvement.

Should the decision reached by Daniel Levy be one of parting ways, then there is a clear target for Spurs ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Iraola Is The Man For Spurs

Spaniard has done an incredible job with Bournemouth

When Andoni Iraola was appointed as Bournemouth boss ahead of the 2023/24 season, it was amidst a lot of controversy. The Cherries had parted ways with Gary O’Neil to facilitate the appointment, something viewed as harsh given the would-be Wolves boss had steered Bournemouth away from relegation.

Iraola’s tenure did not have an easy beginning, with many reports circulating that he faced the sack should the poor form continue. Bournemouth persisted with their manager, however, and have since reaped the rewards and then some, with Iraola having been dubbed "incredible" by Pep Guardiola.

This season, the Spaniard has guided Bournemouth through a phenomenal campaign, with the Cherries well-poised to qualify for European football, something that was nigh-on unthinkable at the season’s opening. With such brilliance, however, come rumours about Iraola’s future, who seems destined to manage at the very top one day.

Bournemouth's 24/25 Premier League Stats So Far Matches 29 Wins 12 Draws 8 Losses 9 Goals Scored 48 Goals Conceded 36 Points Won 44 Position 10th

In Iraola, Spurs would have a manager that has proven himself in the Premier League and has a brand of football that is not only exciting to watch, but has clear results. Whether they could convince him to move is another question, but Spurs should be open to giving Iraola anything and everything he would want were he to agree to a move to North London.

GIVEMESPORT exclusively revealed that Iraola is a target of interest to Spurs and he could, in theory, be one of the most important signings Tottenham have made in recent years.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 16/03/2025)