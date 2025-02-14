Ange Postecoglou will have seen a number of managers linked with the Tottenham Hotspur vacancy in the past few weeks after yet more poor results across domestic competitions for the Australian gaffer - and one of those who is always likely to be near the top of the pile is Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola.

Tottenham currently sit in 14th-place in the Premier League, seven points from the top half with just 14 games to play. Crucially, the north London outfit are closer to second-bottom Ipswich Town in the table than Iraola's side - and that has highlighted just why the Athletic Bilbao legend has been linked with the potential vacancy, and how he can excel if he does replace Postecoglou.

Iraola Offers Tactical Variance That Postecoglou Hasn't Shown

Having one way to play is good - when it works...

Postecoglou, although he's had injuries to deal with, can be the master of his own downfall tactically at times. An insistence on playing out from the back, committing numbers forward and a possession-dominated mantra obviously does Tottenham favours in the final third - but by playing with the same system no matter the size of team he faces, it's led to various losses alongside multiple batterings of smaller sides.

As a result, Tottenham have only been outscored by Liverpool and Arsenal this season in the Premier League, recording four-goal hauls against Everton, West Ham United, Manchester City and Southampton. But defeats in winnable games, such as home clashes against Leicester City and Ipswich, alongside defeats on the road against Crystal Palace and Everton, have been less than impressive for the Aussie.

Andoni Iraola's managerial statistics - record by club Club Games Wins Draws Losses AEK Larnaca 29 12 9 8 Mirandes 49 18 17 14 Rayo Vallecano 136 54 32 50 AFC Bournemouth 71 30 16 25

Iraola, by contrast, has seen his Bournemouth team lose just three times on home soil this season, and just three times away - with huge wins at Newcastle United, Manchester United and draws against Chelsea, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest to match.

It's that crux of adaptability that means Iraola - who Sky Sports pundit Sam Tighe told GIVEMESPORT is the "best young coach in the world" - could be a better option for them, switching from exciting attacking football to pragmatic, sturdy defensive work when needed - all whilst maintaining some impressive stats compared to other clubs.

Iraola Also Has a Keen Eye For Talent

The Cherries have made some brilliant moneyball signings

Once the best ways to play have been deciphered, an underlying argument away from the pitch is that Iraola has also had much less to work with than Postecoglou in terms of budget - and funnily enough, the money that Tottenham paid for Dominic Solanke has given Iraola a relatively huge amount to spend this season for a club of Bournemouth's stature - which is why they are flying in the Premier League.

The signing of Porto striker Evanilson as Solanke's direct replacement was a smart move, whilst the additions of Luis Sinisterra as backup to Antoine Semenyo and Enes Unal - for rotation with Evanilson - has massively bolstered their front line to keep the goals flowing in the absence of their best players.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bournemouth have spent £192million since Iraola took over - with Postecoglou's Tottenham spending £372million in the same time frame.

However, it's the arrival of Dean Huijsen that has been one of the most impressive in the Premier League this season. The young Dutch-Spanish star joined from Juventus for a fee of £15million, and his ability to play out from the back alongside his pace, recovery and general ability defensively has seen Iraola really stamp his mark on how he wants his Bournemouth side to play. Interestingly, Huijsen has been linked with Tottenham for £55million, which shows that Iraola knows where to find a bargain - an ideal attribute in typically-tight pursed owner Daniel Levy's potential search.

Notably, last summer's transfer window that saw Bournemouth bring in the likes of Tyler Adams, Milos Kerkez, Justin Kluivert and Alex Scott in Iraola's first season was equally impressive, and that gave the Cherries the springboard to solidify at this level before beating huge teams in the current term to sit in a Champions League race.

