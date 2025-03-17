Tottenham Hotspur's leaky nature has continued throughout the campaign, with Ange Postecoglou struggling to keep teams at bay in the Premier League with 15 losses to his name in just 29 games. Sitting at a loss ratio of over 50 percent, that is simply not good enough for a club that boasts Tottenham's stature, financial power and general reputation in the top-flight.

The north London outfit sit 10 points from the top-half and 15 points from a Champions League place with just nine games to go in the season, and it would take a near-miracle for them to even finish tenth or higher. With that in mind, it's clear where Tottenham are going wrong - and that's their inability to see games through. They've conceded more than nine of the top half, whilst Crystal Palace, Manchester United and Everton have all conceded less out of those in the bottom half of the table.

Inzaghi's Phenomenal League Record Could See Tottenham Boost

The Inter boss has made his side incredibly tough to beat

Injuries have played their part in Tottenham's poor campaign, but being able to command matches is a huge issue - and having been linked with Simone Inzaghi in recent weeks, they could benefit massively from his potential arrival.

The Inter Milan boss has been a revelation ever since he moved from Lazio to the San Siro back in July 2021. Winning the Serie A title last season, he's also won two Coppa Italia trophies, and became the winning boss in three consecutive Supercoppa games - alongside finishing as runner-up to Manchester City in the Champions League final back in 2022/23, leading to him being called 'generational' earlier this month.

Simone Inzaghi's managerial statistics - record by competition Competition Games managed Wins Draws Losses Serie A 340 204 61 75 Champions League 47 25 12 10 Europa League 26 12 2 12 Coppa Italia 31 21 4 6 Supercoppa 8 7 0 1

However, it's not just his major honours that Spurs will be looking at so favourably, as they close in on a 17th trophyless season in a row. With an almost impeccable league record to boot, having taken over at Inter at the start of the 2021/22 campaign, Inzaghi came second in his first campaign as boss with just four losses.

And, starting from the final eight games of the 2022/23 campaign, alongside the entirety of last season and the Serie A games that have been played in the current term, Inter have lost just six games from their last 75 in the Italian top-flight. That is an outstanding record that saw them finish 19 points ahead of city rivals and second-placed side AC Milan last season, and it's enough to see them top this season, despite a slender three-point lead over Napoli with nine games to go.

Tottenham Could Return to Pochettino Levels Under Inzaghi

The club were at their Premier League best under the Argentine boss

Inzaghi is a manager who knows how to see games through - as seen by his six trophies at Inter - and if he can implement even triple of what he's lost at Tottenham, a record of 18 losses in 75 games still isn't awful in the Premier League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Simone Inzaghi has lost just 31 of his 201 games in charge of Inter Milan.

Tottenham's least amount of games lost in any Premier League campaign was the four under Mauricio Pochettino back in 2016/17 - coming away at Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and West Ham United - and if they can produce similar form once again with Inzaghi at the helm, it will set the club on a positive trajectory after falling away this season.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 17-03-25.

