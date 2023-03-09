Tottenham Hotspur look set for another year of no silverware and so begins a fresh inquest into who is to blame - and a search for a new man to rescue them amid doubts over Antonio Conte.

Some supporters will have concern about the Spurs board and ownership but we all know who feels the pain in a moment like this: the manager. Conte was back in the dugout on Wednesday night, following a recovery period after gallbladder surgery, but Tottenham failed to score and were beaten 1-0 on aggregate by AC Milan.

When will Antonio Conte leave Tottenham?

Sources are totally convinced Conte will not be manager of Tottenham beyond this season, if he even gets that far. There remains doubt about whether Spurs are brave enough to pull the plug before his contract expires.

He is scheduled to speak to the media on Friday ahead of Tottenham’s next game but figures around the club will be wary of how this moves forward.

If Spurs were to wield the axe now, Conte would be due close to £5million in compensation on a contract that expires at the end of June. But you could counter that to consider a loss of earnings down the road: With their Champions League status in serious danger, it might be worth taking the hit.

There is an argument to bring in a new boss soon who can fire the side up and finish inside the top four while also preparing them for the summer transfer window and next season.

But - at this moment - Tottenham seem intent to continue with Conte while they map out the future.

Who are the contenders to replace Antonio Conte?

Mauricio Pochettino is the favourite to step in, with memories of that run to the Champions League final in 2019 a reminder of special times and how close they came to a great feat in their history.

Reappointing people does not tend to work yet it is not a strict science.

It is chairman Levy that is most supportive of a Pochettino return but we should consider it is also not his specific job to identify the next manager.

Fabio Paratici is the man who should recommend candidates and as part of the process right now it is expected he will be doing so, with Conte’s future so clearly in doubt. But Pochettino may not even be one of the men at the top of his list.

When Pochettino arrived at Tottenham from Southampton in 2014 he was a rising 42-year-old coach who was building his reputation in the management game and was being given a platform to elevate his status.

By May 2019 he was leading them to a European final. But by then the manager had detected at that moment the club were not going to continue the trajectory.

Months after they were beaten by Liverpool he lost his job, but ever since then he has been proved correct in his feelings that the next stage of evolution was not planned well enough. If Pochettino is to return, he will want plenty of control beyond that of a head coach.

Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son remain from that Champions League defeat yet Kane could leave the club for no transfer fee in a year’s time and there have been whisperings that for the first time Son may not be happy in North London.

To bring back Pochettino, Spurs would have to accept that his concerns from back then were spot on. Yes, he might be able to convince Kane to stay and he is probably the only man who could satisfy the fan base.

But they would need to give him scope to plot the rebuild and, in turn, that could impact on the work Paratici has been building in his role as managing director of football.

Does Pochettino want to return to Tottenham?

We have to consider too whether Pochettino would definitely desire the job. He would probably take it but on the back of managing Paris Saint-Germain his immediate ambition was to step back in again to one of the very top clubs in the world when a door opened. Going back to Spurs might not quite fit.

But if not Poch, then who? Steve Cooper, Luis Enrique and Roberto de Zerbi have been mentioned recently while Thomas Tuchel is seen by some as a serious candidate.

None have tight connections to Spurs for fans to immediately hang their hat on but there are varying degrees of understanding as to why they might be considered. Tuchel’s credentials stand out most clearly and there have been indications since leaving Chelsea that he would be happy to manage in England again.

This is a huge moment at Tottenham. There have been doubts about Conte since before the World Cup and while new contract talks dragged on so too did a decision over whether the club even want him to pen a new deal.

His winning attitude was supposed to spark new life in this squad yet he is going to end his reign pot-less. Now that fact is confirmed there is further reason to contemplate a change. And, truth be told, many members of the playing staff would welcome a fresh start.

When Conte leaves Spurs, there will not be too many sorry to see him go. But Spurs have to make sure they have the right replacement ready.