Tottenham Hotspur's poor season in the Premier League still hasn't seen Ange Postecoglou sacked, with opinion split within the club's fan base over his future in north London - but if Daniel Levy is to appease the supporters that want his exit from the club, he must act now if Spurs are to progress thanks to one manager being on the market.

Postecoglou's men have won just eight of their 24 Premier League games, with six of those coming in their first 12 outings in the top-flight. Injuries evidently haven't helped with the majority of the Spurs defence being ruled out by injury for lengthy periods, and that has had a negative effect on the team going forwards. But despite their results, Postecoglou should still be doing better in the role.

Tottenham Should Sack Ange Immediately if Inzaghi Comes to Fore

The Italian boss is simply too good to turn down

Plenty of managers have been linked with the potential to come in for his services, including Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola, Marco Silva and more to name but a few. However, it's the links to Simone Inzaghi that has really got fans thinking - and it would actually be quite a smart move to let Postecoglou go at this moment in time with the guarantee that Inzaghi would come in.

Simone Inzaghi's Serie A statistics - Inter Milan squad ranking, 24/25 Stats Output Squad rank Wins 16 2nd Losses 2 2nd Goals scored 58 1st Shots Taken Per Game 15.7 1st Match rating 51.75 1st

Tottenham are now out of both domestic cups having been eliminated from the League Cup on Thursday and the FA Cup on Sunday, and it means that the club are only really relying on the Europa League to find silverware.

Inzaghi does have that European expertise. It was the Italian who dragged Inter Milan through to the Champions League final against eventual winners Manchester City in 2023, and they were only eliminated in the round of 16 last season, whilst a fourth-placed finish in the newfound 'league phase' has seen Inter advance to the round of 16 as a seeded option.

Regardless of their continental adventures, Inzaghi has been a superb appointment at Inter in general. Winning the Serie A title with ease last season after picking up 94 points in the league, he's also won two Italian cups and three Italian Super Cups, with Thierry Henry calling him a 'genius' as a result.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Inzaghi has won 128 of his 193 games in charge of Inter Milan.

It's no surprise that he's been highly-hyped, and if reports stating that he has a contract offer on the table are true, Tottenham must get rid of Postecoglou immediately; not because of his poor season, but simply due to Inzaghi's superb credentials which have seen him so far drag Inter to the knockout stages of all of their competitions and second in the league, just one point from the top of the table.

