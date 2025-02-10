Tottenham must start taking action towards their future by sacking Ange Postecoglou, after his side were knocked out of the FA Cup following a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa in the fourth round.

This was the second competition they have been knocked out of in the span of less than a week, the first being the crushing 4-0 loss to Liverpool in the second leg of the EFL Cup semi-finals. They are left languishing in 14th in the Premier League as well, with optimism fading about any success this season.

With Postecoglou dismissed, Tottenham should then look towards hiring Edin Terzic as his replacement. The former Borussia Dortmund boss was responsible for impressively navigating his men to the Champions League final last season, and he is a "genuine option", according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

Tottenham Must Sack Postecoglou Amid Dismal Form

The Lilywhites could land an ideal replacement immediately

GIVEMESPORT exclusively revealed last week that Postecoglou was "on the brink", after his side ranked as one of the worst teams in England in the 2024/25 campaign thus far. Ultimately, with the FA Cup and EFL Cup defeats now taken into account, the Greek-Australian custodian should be dismissed immediately.

Tottenham 2024/25 Statistics vs Premier League Teams Metric Value League rank Points 27 14th Goals scored 48 =3rd Expected goals 39.7 6th Goals conceded 37 =11th Expected goals conceded 40.5 16th

Meanwhile, Terzic, previously described as "incredible", is currently without a job, having left his position as Dortmund head coach by personal request in June 2024. If Spurs are able to convince the German-Croatian tactician of their long-term project, they may be able to smooth the transition from Postecoglou's management.

Initially a backroom staff member for many years at a host of clubs, Terzic later joined Dortmund as an assistant manager in 2018. He contributed a short spell as interim boss in the 2020/21 season, before taking a permanent role as manager between 2022 and 2024.

In both his years at the German outfit's helm, Terzic came agonizingly close to pivotal success. On the first occasion, his side were just inches away from winning the Bundesliga title, and ending the prolonged streak of their rivals Bayern Munich. Then, in the season that followed, he helped his side to the Champions League final.

Terzic's experience, though short, is nonetheless impressive, and he is an ideal option to succeed Postecoglou.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 09/02/2025