Highlights Tanguy Ndombele failed to impress unlike Tottenham teammate on first day back in training.

Ange Postecoglou emphasises fun and energetic football, setting high standards and demanding dedication from his squad.

Postecoglou has set some big ambitions privately for this season.

On the first day of pre-season training, as members of the Tottenham Hotspur squad arrived to kick off a new campaign under boss Ange Postecoglou, the tone was set before some players even stepped foot inside the main building of their Enfield HQ.

Yves Bissouma’s car pulled up and he bounced towards the entrance, a big smile on his face. He was ready for the challenge that was to come and full of enthusiasm. It was a completely different vibe from the one Tanguy Ndombele had given off minutes earlier. He had strolled in, like a kid begrudgingly returning to school.

The actions of both players helped set their future pathway: Bissouma, born again as an important team member; Ndombele sent out on loan again after failing to impress the management.

Postecoglou told the players in that first week that he was ready to have fun. If you were not on board with it, you would be out the door. Postecoglou had intimated from his initial conversations with the club that he was not against the idea of a squad tidy up.

This is a man that does not hide the fact he wants to play football exactly the way we all remember it as kids. He wants it to be energetic, attacking, exciting. But in order to earn the privilege of being part of this new Tottenham, the hard yards had to be put in.

The sessions across pre-season were gruelling and remain intense now, sources say. Spurs are determined they can make a mark on the top four this season and their early performances are a reflection of those first few weeks that Postecoglou imposed his personality on the squad. Also, the high standards and dedication this squad have towards matching their new managers dreams.

Before now he was not a household name in the global game and that lack of ego is something new, given recent eras under the likes of Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho.

That’s not to say he does not command or demand respect. Postecoglou has worked hard to get where he is today - his approach to the latest role has been a breath of fresh air to most of his new players. He says things as he sees them. He doesn’t mind if if you do the same, as long as it’s respectful and you’re putting in the work to understand his ways.

Harry Kane’s sale was a big test of how he would reinvent Tottenham. The club’s guaranteed goal source and undoubted best player was not replaced in the summer transfer window as Postecoglou eyed fresh ways to impose his style on the club.

Richarlison and Heung Min-Son were identified as the two men who would become the main options to lead the attack. The late signing of Brennan Johnson identified to bring a directness to their attacking play that is sometimes lacking.

Tottenham - selected exits Fee Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) £100m Harry Winks (Leicester City) £10m Lucas Moura (Free agent) Released Tom Bloxham (Blackburn Rovers) Free Joe Rodon (Leeds United) Loan Alfie Devine (Port Vale) Loan Tanguy Ndombele (Galatasaray) Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

Elsewhere, £40million James Maddison is proving a revelation since arriving from Leicester City. Kane’s deep work on the pitch for Spurs was always important and Maddison has taken over that role. He’s grabbed Kane’s No.10 shirt and also adopted the mantle of making this team tick. The manner of their 5-2 win at Burnley showed another trait from Kane too - the beginnings of a connection with Son.

It’s only a matter of time before Maddi-Son becomes part of Premier League literature. Kane and Son had a level of telepathy that is hard to come by yet there is already an understanding that a new spark has developed in north London over the past couple of months, as explained on GMS earlier this week.

When other potential managers had interviews with Spurs since the end of last season, they looked to how the future might open up and understandably looked to seek confirmation that Kane would not be sold. Yet in the wake of the Kane sale, Postecoglou actually saw it as an opportunity to not be so reliant on one player. Did he want him to leave? No. But he wasn't left shattered by it.

Their 11 goals have come courtesy of seven different players so far this season. That could become a strength of this team as we get deeper into the campaign.

It took 70 days for Spurs to find a new manager but Ange is definitely trusted for this vital moment in the club's history. Daniel Levy was ushered towards the appointment by agents and has stumbled across a gem.

The big question of course is whether Spurs can maintain the levels they have displayed in the early part of this season? There is an expectation they will return to the market in January - probably in search of an additional forward and defender - but most that have seen Postecoglou work before this move are adamant they will continue to entertain and reap rewards from it. The man that drove Celtic to the Scottish title in both his seasons at the club is constantly striving to level-up. He's got 14 trophies to his name and wants more.

They are currently the team closest to Manchester City in the Premier League table. Staying there would surely be as good as anything else he's achieved - but you sense this truly could be the start of something pretty special.