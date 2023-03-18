Tottenham Hotspur should be targeting English international James Maddison in the summer transfer window, Jamie O'Hara revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Maddison has been subject to interest from various Premier League sides, with a move away from Leicester City expected to come in the summer.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news - James Maddison

According to Ben Jacobs (via Steve Wraith's YouTube channel), Leicester face an uphill task to keep hold of Maddison at the end of the season.

It's claimed by Jacobs that if Leicester face relegation from the Premier League, Maddison will almost certainly leave the football club.

However, even if Brendan Rodgers' side avoid the drop this season, there are growing expectations the Foxes might be forced to start the 2023/24 campaign without Maddison at the club.

As per a report from 90min, Leicester are deadlocked in contract talks with the English midfielder.

The report suggests that Maddison, whose current deal at the King Power Stadium is due to expire in 2024, has already rejected offers from the Midlands-based outfit.

Because of this Leicester are fearing they could lose their prized asset on a free transfer, with the Foxes hierarchy contemplating on whether to cash in on Maddison this summer instead.

With speculation that Maddison's time at Leicester could be coming towards an end, rumours surrounding his next move have already started to materialise.

What has Jamie O'Hara said about Maddison joining Tottenham?

During an interview with GIVEMESPORT, former Spurs man O'Hara hinted that Maddison could be the perfect signing for Tottenham in the summer window.

Praising the ex-Norwich City midfielder's talents, O'Hara claimed Maddison fit the bill for what Spurs are after in that position.

On the 26-year-old, O'Hara said: "Next season, Tottenham have to bring in James Maddison.

"For me, they’re probably going to be competing with Newcastle for him. I think he's a player that Spurs need, or at least someone very similar to him.”

How much is Maddison likely to cost Spurs this summer?

With no suggestions of a release clause in his contract, it would be up to Leicester to decide how much they were willing to let Maddison leave for.

Any price for Maddison will likely be impacted by his dwindling contract situation, yet Sky Sports reporter Graeme Souness recently claimed the attacking midfielder could be worth up to £100 million.

Impressed by what he's seen of Maddison during his time in the Premier League, Souness claimed: "I think he's destined for the biggest stage. I think it's going to be hard for Leicester to hold onto him," (Sky Sports via MailOnline).