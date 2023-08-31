Highlights Tottenham Hotspur is still actively pursuing a deal with Brennan Johnson, despite facing challenges in meeting Nottingham Forest's valuation.

Spurs have yet to come close to Forest's asking price, but there is a possibility of a breakthrough if they increase their bid.

In addition to signing Johnson, Spurs are also looking to offload players such as Tanguy Ndombele, Eric Dier, and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Tottenham Hotspur remain interested in signing Brennan Johnson this summer, but transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed to GIVEMESPORT what they'll need to do to secure his signature.

Ange Postecoglou has enjoyed a strong start to life as Spurs boss, but the Greek-Australian appears keen to add one more attacker to his ranks before tomorrow's deadline.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news - Brennan Johnson

In a summer where Tottenham have lost Harry Kane, it's difficult to believe the Spurs faithful will be feeling even more positive after the transfer window than before it began. But that appears to be the case, with the north London outfit having enjoyed a strong summer, where the likes of James Maddison, Micky van de Ven and Guglielmo Vicario have been signed to address problem positions within the squad.

However, with the deadline edging closer and closer, there is a feeling that Spurs' business is not yet done, with Johnson being targeted as the final signing of the summer window. It is reported by The Daily Mail that Spurs are battling it out against London rivals Brentford for the Welsh international's signature, after the Bees had previously seen a £43 million bid rejected by Nottingham Forest.

It's claimed by a separate report that a fee in the region of £50 million is what Nottingham Forest are demanding, should they allow the academy product to depart the East Midlands this summer. Johnson has featured in all four competitive outings for the Tricky Trees this season, but if Spurs get their way, it's suggested the 22-year-old may have already played his last game for Nottingham Forest.

Tottenham - selected exits Fee Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) £100m Harry Winks (Leicester City) £10m Lucas Moura (Free agent) Released Tom Bloxham (Blackburn Rovers) Free Joe Rodon (Leeds United) Loan Alfie Devine (Port Vale) Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Dean Jones said about Brennan Johnson and Tottenham Hotspur?

When asked by GIVEMESPORT about the latest in regard to the Johnson to Spurs deal, transfer insider Jones admitted Tottenham were still pushing hard to sign him, even though a deal was slipping through their fingers.

On the current state of play, the reliable reporter said: “Tottenham’s interest remains and I still see this likely to drag towards deadline.

“The difference between what it’ll take to sign him and what Spurs were actually willing to pay has been pretty vast and that’s what they have had to reflect on.

“Checking this out early Thursday morning there was no sign of a breakthrough because Spurs just hadn’t got close to Forest’s valuation of the player - but I was told that did not mean it won’t happen.

“Tottenham realise Forest aren’t in a mood to negotiate. In simple terms Spurs were told they need to increase their bid and the numbers around that official offer are going to dictate how quickly this can happen, and they have been putting that offer together.”

What's next for Tottenham Hotspur this summer?

With just hours remaining of the window, Spurs are also looking to shift a number of players who aren't of use to Postecoglou this season.

Tanguy Ndombele remains Spurs' most expensive signing of all time, but it's likely the midfielder will depart before tomorrow's deadline, with Inter Milan reportedly keen to tie up a loan switch.

Elsewhere, Eric Dier is attracting interest from across the Premier League and beyond, with Burnley said to have had a loan deal rejected, while Bayern Munich have also been monitoring the defender's situation.

Meanwhile, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is also being linked with a move away, with talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook telling GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United are keen on the midfielder.