Tottenham Hotspur ‘negotiations are underway’ to sign Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Ange Postecoglou-led side need to source a Hugo Lloris alternative and have identified Raya to be that goalkeeper.

Tottenham transfer news – David Raya

Tottenham are keen to find a Hugo Lloris replacement this summer as the long-standing Frenchman is expected to depart in the coming months amid speculation of a move to Saudi Arabia or his hometown club Nice.

That’s why they have turned their attention to Raya, who holds Premier League pedigree and has attracted interest from some big English clubs.

However, Brentford are refusing to relent from their £40m valuation for their Spanish shot-stopper, according to i Newspaper.

The west Londoners believe that their goalkeeper, who earned two caps for Spain last year, is the best option for those in need of an astute man between the sticks given he is already operating at a top level.

Raya, who has one year left on his contract and is keen to leave, has also gained interest from the likes of Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Erik ten Hag’s United side, however, are ready to pull the plug on their Raya interest as they are unwilling to match the Bees’ sizable asking price, as per a story from The Sun.

The removal of United in the race for Raya’s signature may leave the door ajar for Tottenham – and other interested parties - to swoop in, albeit for the right price.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Tottenham and David Raya?

On the 27-year-old, Galetti claimed that Raya has become their number one target and that discussions are already being had between the two parties.

He said: “At the moment, Tottenham’s track is hot given that negotiations are underway with Brentford for Raya as their interest grows as far as him being number one target.”

Who else could Tottenham sign this summer?

The north London outfit found themselves in a bit of turmoil as any progress on their targets were halted by the uncertainty of their managerial situation.

However, now Ange Postecoglou has been appointed as Tottenham’s first-team manager, 90min have revealed that they have opened talks with Leicester over a deal for James Maddison.

Though, if they are to win the race, they will need to fend off Champions League returnees Newcastle.

Leicester City’s Harvey Barnes is looking for an exit from the King Power Stadium and has been tipped for a move to Postecoglou’s Tottenham, per football.london, though the former Celtic figure will have to convince Barnes to join his long-term project amid interest from Aston Villa, Newcastle and West Ham

Joining Barnes on Leicester’s growing offload list is the talented James Maddison, who has now been earmarked as a priority target on Tottenham’s shopping list, according to The Telegraph.

All things considered, Tottenham’s first - and biggest - order of business to settle first is keeping a frim grasp on their talismanic Harry Kane as the 213-goal Englishman is poised with a move elsewhere.