Some hasty Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to organise an aggressive campaign to prevent the appointment of Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs are in dire need of an elite-level coach to become the long-term successor to Antonio Conte, who left the club in spectacular fashion.

Postecoglou – who is currently in charge of Scottish side Celtic – has caught the eye of Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, who is said to be impressed.

However, his name doesn’t seem to be a popular choice among their fanbase.

Since his appointment in 2021, Postecoglou has enjoyed much success at the Hoops.

He has the opportunity to continue that success this weekend by leading his side to a treble.

But despite his worthy credentials in Scotland, many fans are not pleased with the links to the seasoned coach.

Why do Tottenham fans not want Ange Postecoglou?

There’s an obvious agenda against the Greek-Australian manager, but why?

Well, firstly, the fans have realised that he currently doesn’t have a UEFA pro license despite managing for the last 27 years.

Secondly, although the 57-year-old has ample experience behind him, Spurs fans believe his experience is not enough at a high enough level.

Postecoglou has forged an impressive CV throughout his time, both in Australia and Japan.

He won major silverware in both countries with Brisbane Roar and Yokohama F. Marino before making the switch to the Scottish Premier League.

Many fans are worried whether his credentials will not translate into the Premier League

One fan said: “As a Tottenham season ticket holder for 30 years, we can’t have this guy in charge. He’ll relegate us! #NoToPostecoglou.”

Another fan agreed by saying: “Anyone welcoming this guy is either Australian or Levy’s best friend. Only Levy inners would be happy with this appointment. #NOTOANGE #NOTOPOSTECOGLOU.”

A third fan replied: “Totally agree #NoToPostecoglou. Guys a joker!! Spurs deserve better.”

Amazingly, Celtic fans have also jumped on the bandwagon, which shows they are more than eager to keep hold of their manager going into next season.

Though there are many backing the campaign against Postecoglou, there are some fans that have accepted their fate and think he would be a good role holder.

“Been reading these #NoToPostecoglou tweets. Amazing fans wouldn’t want a coach that’s won everywhere he’s been, in every football culture.”

Who are Tottenham’s other managerial options?

If truth be told, there doesn’t seem to be many rising to the table.

Feyenoord’s tactician Arne Slot was heavily linked to the role but has since ruled himself out of the running.

Incidentally, this news came out just days after lifting the Eredivisie with his current employers.

Former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique has also caught the attention of Levy, although the club understands luring him to north London may be easier said than done.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook recently told GIVEMESPORT that Postecoglou may be tempted by the switch to Spurs this summer.

A move for Celtic’s current boss seems to be imminent, with the Scottish outfit already scouring the market for replacements.

But will he emulate similar levels of success in north London?