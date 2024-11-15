Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are all interested in signing out of favour Chelsea midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall on loan, with the Blues open to allowing him to leave temporarily, according to the Daily Briefing.

Dewsbury-Hall, described as 'amazing', has endured a difficult start to life in West London since arriving from Leicester City in the summer, managing just three short cameos off the bench in the league, totalling a combined 46 minutes. Behind the likes of Cole Palmer, Christopher Nkunku and João Félix in the pecking order, the creative midfielder has seen his minutes in other competitions diminish in recent weeks.

As a result of this lack of game-time, Chelsea are understood to be willing to sanction a loan move for the 26-year-old, so that he can revive his career, with a host of Premier League sides said to be interested in a potential deal. Spurs, Newcastle and Villa have emerged as three of the more likely suitors, with the trio of clubs all in the market for an additional playmaker.

Spurs, Newcastle and Villa Interested in Dewsbury-Hall

He needs more minutes

After scoring 12 goals and providing 14 assists in 44 Championship appearances for Leicester under Enzo Maresca last season, Chelsea opted to fork out £30 million for Dewsbury-Hall's services. Likely expecting a prominent role at Stamford Bridge under the stewardship of the coach who had given him the platform to thrive in the East Midlands, the Englishman has certainly not been granted such responsibilities.

Not starting yet in the league, the Nottingham-born man has been limited to Europa Conference League and EFL Cup outings. However, hooked against Newcastle in the latter competition after just 56 minutes, and only given the second half against FC Noah in the former, even at this level, his role is being reduced.

Subsequently, the Daily Briefing report that Chelsea are pondering allowing Dewsbury-Hall to leave on loan. The Blues hope that during a potential spell away, he'll either showcase his talents to the extent that Maresca will start using him, or he'll put himself in the shop window, and the West Londoners are thus then able to reclaim their investment.

Tottenham want to sign another creative player to reduce the burden on out of form James Maddison, while Newcastle feel an additional central midfielder is required to aid their push for the top four. Meanwhile, Unai Emery is an admirer of Dewsbury-Hall, and wants greater depth so that his side can compete on multiple fronts.

Dewsbury-Hall's Championship Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 44 Goals 12 Assists 14 Shots Per 90 2.15 Key Passes Per 90 2.7 Successful Take-ons Per 90 1.46

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 15/11/2024