Tottenham Hotspur could look for further recruits in the managerial hotseat with Ange Postecoglou falling under the microscope amid some poor results in north London - and reports have stated that could see them move for Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna in the future. However, an imminent appointment has been deemed 'unlikely' due to McKenna's commitment to the Tractor Boys.

Postecoglou has won just one of his last ten Premier League games in charge, seeing his side slip further and further down the table - and although they are eight points clear of relegation, anything but a top-half finish is simply not good enough. Targets to replace the Australian have been floated, with McKenna being one of those.

Report: McKenna 'Likely' to be in Tottenham Manager Discussion

The Ipswich boss has massively impressed with his style of play

The report from TEAMtalk states that McKenna will likely be in the discussion amongst new managers at Tottenham, if Daniel Levy and the board do decide to sack Postecoglou after their continued poor run of form throughout the season.

Ipswich Town's Premier League statistics - Division squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 3 =18th Goals scored 20 18th Shots Taken Per Game 9.3 19th Shots Conceded Per Game 15.3 16th xG For 24.71 19th xG Against 49.39 19th

However, it could be tough to attract the young boss to north London, especially in mid-season. The former Manchester United coach is fully focused on Ipswich - who believe their manager is 'world-class'2 as he is attempting to guide them away from the relegation zone, and that will be his mission first and foremost after taking the Tractor Boys from League One obscurity to the top-flight.

Only behind Wolverhampton Wanderers on goal difference, the Tractor Boys face a superb chance at staying in the Premier League if they can pick up a run of results - and McKenna will likely see out the campaign in Suffolk before deciding on his future at the end of the season.

McKenna has risen to prominence having taken the third-tier side to the riches of the Premier League with an attractive style of football that blew away the Championship last season, and at such a young age with a limited budget, bigger clubs have taken a liking to the Northern Irishman, which is evidenced by Tottenham's interest.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kieran McKenna has won 79 of his 155 games in charge of Ipswich Town.

Spurs chiefs continue to state their confidence in Postecoglou, being mindful that the club have undergone a horrific injury crisis in recent months - but there is always a chance that he will be relieved of his duties if they can't improve their 15th-place standing at present.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 20-01-25.

