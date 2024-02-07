Highlights Tottenham's signing of Lucas Bergvall shows that they can compete with any club in the world for signings, as they beat Barcelona to secure the young talent.

Bergvall is regarded as one of the best young talents in Europe and choosing Tottenham over Barcelona is seen as an impressive coup for the club.

Spurs' ability to convince Bergvall to join them, despite not having European football, signals that they are still an attractive destination for players looking to continue their development.

Tottenham Hotspur secured the signature of Swedish talent Lucas Bergvall in the January transfer window, and journalist Dean Jones has explained to GIVEMESPORT that they can now compete with any club in the world for signings after beating Barcelona to the youngster.

Bergvall is widely regarded as one of the best young talents in Europe at the moment and some of the biggest sides on the continent were competing to prise him away from Swedish side Djurgardens in the January transfer window. The 18-year-old signed on the dotted line at Hotspur Way on his birthday and will join the club at the end of the season.

Although Ange Postecoglou and his recruitment team focused on bringing in players to make an immediate impact on the first team, such as Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin, it's just as important to acquire young talent to help them in the future. Spurs beat Barcelona to Bergvall, which shows how much of an impressive coup it was to convince him to move to north London.

Tottenham beat Barcelona to secure Bergvall

Bergvall has now been officially unveiled as a new Tottenham player, with The Athletic suggesting that the north London outfit forked out around £8.5m to sign the Swedish youngster. Barcelona were also pushing to acquire the 18-year-old, but Bergvall opted for a move to the Premier League.

Speaking on the youngster, Djurgardens sports coordinator Peter Kisfaludy has heaped praise on Bergvall...

"He's a fantastic person. His personality is really fantastic. He's open-minded and he has a warm heart, but when he goes on the pitch he's a winner. He has that winning mentality. The best of him is his technique. His technique is five out of five stars. His playing intelligence is fantastic."

During the January transfer window, Bergvall was spotted meeting with Barcelona sporting director Deco as the two parties discussed a potential move. However, they were unable to convince the Swedish youth international to sign on the dotted line for the Catalan giants and he eventually agreed to join Spurs.

Newcastle United had submitted an offer to sign Bergvall in the winter, while Eintracht Frankfurt and Inter Milan were also monitoring the youngster. To beat a host of different clubs around Europe to secure his signature is an exciting sign for the north London club. Despite not having European football at the moment, Spurs are still able to convince players that they are the right club for players to continue their development.

Dean Jones - Tottenham can beat 'anybody' to signings

Jones has suggested that after beating Barcelona to the signature of Bergvall in the January transfer window, Spurs will now believe they are able to grab players under the nose of any club around the world. The journalist adds that Tottenham are now looking to acquire talents of a younger profile after also showing an interest in the likes of Antonio Nusa and Adam Wharton in the winter window. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"We know that they've been targeting players of a younger profile for future years. There was a couple that they looked at in the last transfer window. There were obviously links to Antonio Nusa and Adam Wharton. They're looking at Emerson at Atalanta as well, as players that they think can make a difference in the future. Bergvall wasn't really mentioned among those names, but clearly, they've worked hard to get this deal done. It kind of makes you feel like anything is possible from here on because if they're managing to grab players under the noses of Barcelona, then they can do it to anybody else as well. It's a really exciting time."

Jurgen Klopp recently confirmed that he would be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, a decision that has undoubtedly shocked the footballing world. According to the Times, Postecoglou could be attracted to the soon-to-be vacant position at Anfield and the Merseyside outfit will have been impressed with his early work at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

However, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Spurs aren't unconcerned by any potential interest from Liverpool. The Australian manager is enjoying his time in north London and gets on well with the board and the chairman, so it's not something Daniel Levy and his team are concerned about at the moment.