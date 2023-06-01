Tottenham Hotspur and Luis Enrique is a situation to 'keep an eye on', transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Enrique has been without a managerial position since leaving the Spanish national team following their round of 16 exit at the 2022 World Cup.

Tottenham Hotspur manager news - Luis Enrique

Serie A champions Napoli are currently holding talks with Luis Enrique following the news that Luciano Spalletti is leaving the club at the end of the season to take a year out of football, as per BBC Sport.

Napoli's chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis has, however, admitted that he has a fight on his hands to secure the services of the former Barcelona manager, highlighting the "more attractive resources" available to clubs in the Premier League.

Spurs, meanwhile, suffered another setback in their manager search after Feyenoord's Arne Slot agreed to a contract extension after guiding the Rotterdam side to their first Eredivisie since 2017.

The Daily Mail previously reported that Tottenham now have only three managers on their shortlist: Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou, Sporting's Ruben Amorim and Enrique.

What has Romano said about Tottenham and Luis Enrique?

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "I think we have to keep an eye on the situation of Luis Enrique because Enrique is in conversation with Napoli. But the Napoli president confirmed that he has a feeling that, for Enrique, the priority is the Premier League.

"So he is maybe waiting for Tottenham's decision before he keeps going in the conversations with Napoli. Luis Enrique's name is one we have to follow."

Is Enrique right for Tottenham?

Of the three managers, Enrique is by far the biggest name, having won every club trophy there is to win during his three seasons at Barcelona, including the 2015 Champions League. His reputation and track record of winning trophies is arguably Tottenham's single best chance of persuading Harry Kane to prolong his stay at the club, with the talismanic striker's deal set to expire at the end of the 2024 season.

That alone is reason enough to consider his appointment but the main factor to sway Daniel Levy will likely be that Enrique would be considerably less of a risk as an appointment than Postecoglou and Amorim.

With no European football next season, Levy simply cannot afford to get this appointment wrong and the 53-year-old Enrique is arguably the safest pair of hands to take the Tottenham job.