Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is in a "very strange situation", according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

The 29-year-old is being linked to Chelsea, whose training ground is close to a new house he is having built, and Bayern Munich. And while Jones says there is no smoke without fire, he has doubts about him joining either club.

Tottenham transfer news — Harry Kane

The Telegraph recently reported that Kane has commissioned the building of a mansion just 15 miles from Cobham, which has alerted Chelsea.

Jones, however, has stated that the England captain's new house in that area has nothing to do with a possible move to Stamford Bridge.

If Kane, whose £200,000-a-week contract expires next year (via Spotrac), is to leave Hotspur Way and Ange Postecoglou's side, a switch to Bayern looks likelier.

As per The Athletic, the German giants have already made a £60m bid for the Tottenham forward this summer.

What has Dean Jones said about Harry Kane?

According to Jones, noises coming out of Germany suggest Kane wants to join Bayern, while talk from people close to the player indicates otherwise.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT about both the Chelsea and Bayern links, the journalist said: "Harry Kane’s new house has nothing to do with a move to Chelsea, but it does prove his long-term roots remain in England. This is a very strange situation whereby everyone in Germany is convinced he wants to join Bayern, yet everyone that has ever known Harry Kane seems very sceptical about him making that switch.

"He’s always been a bit closed to the idea of playing abroad, so it would be strange — but there is no smoke without fire and that’s why the idea of him going to Germany short term might have suddenly got into his head.

"I think we have to be realistic about what else happens at Spurs this summer. The double signing of [Guglielmo] Vicario and [James] Maddison is a great start, but from here, the club will continue to look for good value in the market. They aren’t likely to go spending in advance of £50m on individuals unless they lose someone significant."

Could Harry Kane join Chelsea or Bayern Munich this summer?

Chelsea, no. You just cannot imagine Daniel Levy selling Tottenham's best player to one of the north London club's fiercest rivals.

From Kane's perspective, you also suspect that he will not want to risk tarnishing his legacy at Spurs by joining the Blues.

A move to Bayern, though, does not seem impossible. It would give Tottenham the chance to sell to a club outside of England and the Three Lions star an opportunity to finally win a trophy, so it is a transfer that could work out for all parties.