Tottenham Hotspur's pursuit of another right-back in this transfer window is 'not desperate', with the North London club potentially content with their existing options in the role, journalist Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

Pedro Porro dominated the position last campaign, starting 35 of Spurs' Premier League fixtures, and impressed in these displays, scoring three goals and providing ten assists. Understudy to the Spaniard, Emerson Royal started just 11 league games and is now expected to join AC Milan in a £12.8 million deal.

It has been rumoured that the Brazilian's likely departure would prompt the Lilywhites to find a new competitor for Porro, with full-back Kyle Walker-Peters mooted as a potential acquisition as part of a double swoop worth £80 million. However, Romano has revealed that there is no urgency to replace Emerson, and that new signing Archie Gray may operate in the position occasionally, while forgotten man Djed Spence could be given an opportunity in a shock U-turn.

Ange Postecoglou will be eager to bolster his squad in as many areas as possible this summer, as he looks to launch another assault on the top four. Dominic Solanke and Gray have arrived as the two marquee signings from Bournemouth and Leeds respectively, while Timo Werner has also returned for another season-long loan.

There was a belief that right-back would also be an area in which Postecoglou would look to strengthen by upgrading back-up option Emerson, although it appears Spurs feel the position could be adequately stacked.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on Tottenham's transfer plans for the remainder of the window, Romano revealed that while an opportunistic addition can't be ruled out in the full-back position, the club aren't actively pushing for a new player there:

"There is still nothing imminent or really close in terms of new right-back. I'm hearing that they believe they could already be well covered in that position. Obviously, they have Pedro Porro and Emerson Royal left, but there is also Archie Gray, who can cover that position. "So Tottenham are not desperate in this moment to sign a new right-back."

Gray was deployed regularly as a right-back for Leeds last season under Daniel Farke, and while his long-term future is expected to be in midfield, he's likely more than able to play in the position in the immediate short-term. Meanwhile, Djed Spence garnered more experience on loan last season with Gray's former side and Italian outfit Genoa, which could have been enough to improve the former Middlesbrough man to a level where he can contribute in the Premier League.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Porro Emerson Appearances 35 22 Goals 3 1 Assists 7 0 Pass Accuracy 76.2% 90.3% Progressive Passes Per 90 5.66 4.42 Progressive Carries Per 90 1.66 1.63 Key Passes Per 90 1.49 0.23 Tackles and Interceptions Per 90 3.64 4.34

Spurs Eyeing Coman

The Frenchman could be available

While Spurs may be content with their right-back options, the North Londoners are reportedly still in the market for another forward of some description after signing Solanke. The Lilywhites are understood to be keen on signing Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman, who could be deemed surplus to requirements at the Allianz this summer.

Coman made just 17 Bundesliga appearances last season for the German giants, and is said to be open to leaving. After Michael Olise opted to join Bayern, the France international has likely fallen in the pecking order, now potentially behind the likes of Olise, Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane in Vincent Kompany's wide attacking areas.

