Tottenham are not currently working on a deal to sign Weston McKennie, with talks between Juventus and Aston Villa over a swap deal for the American and Douglas Luiz ongoing.

Reports from Football Insider suggested that the north London club were looking to hijack McKennie's move to Villa, after negotiations over the proposed swap deal had stalled. However, Spurs correspondent Alasdair Gold has revealed that the club are not looking to jump the queue for the Juventus midfielder, and that the deal between the Old Lady and the Midlands club is still very much on the cards.

McKennie made 38 appearances for the Italian giants last season, but is now deemed surplus to requirements as new boss Thiago Motta looks to land his primary target, Luiz. The Villa midfielder enjoyed an excellent campaign for Unai Emery's side, scoring ten goals in all competitions as the Birmingham-based team secured a place in the top four of the Premier League.

Spurs Are Not Interested in McKennie

The McKennie - Luiz swap is still likely to come to fruition

After narrowly missing out on Champions League qualification by finishing behind Aston Villa, Ange Postecoglou will be desperate to bolster his squad this summer to ensure his team makes the leap into the prestigious competition next season. While the likes of Yves Bissouma, Pape Matar Sarr and Rodrigo Bentancur offered quality in large patches for the Australian, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Giovani Lo Celso's futures are uncertain, and thus strengthening the depth of his midfield will be a primary concern in this window.

Football Insider had suggested that the club's hierarchy had identified McKennie as a player that could aid this lack of depth, and that talks over a £15 million deal had commenced, but this has now been dispelled by journalist Gold. Replying to a fan on X, the football.london correspondent claimed he'd been told that Spurs held no interest in the player.

Instead, the complex exchange of players between Villa and Juventus appears to be developing. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has reported that Luiz is Motta's top target, and that the only condition to be arranged in order for the deal to be completed is surrounding McKennie's exit.

Attentions could now turn back to Conor Gallagher for Spurs, who has been the subject of an ongoing saga between the London rivals for some time. While the future of Gallagher, who has also been linked with Villa, remains up in the air, it has been heavily rumoured that Chelsea are under pressure to move the player on for financial reasons, before the beginning of July.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat McKennie Bissouma Bentancur Sarr Appearances 34 28 23 34 Goals 0 0 1 3 Assists 7 0 1 3 Progressive Passes Per 90 3.19 7.35 6.43 6.52 Key Passes Per 90 1.42 0.48 0.71 0.87 Tackles and Interceptions Per 90 2.29 5.09 3.57 2.83

Spurs Also Chasing a Striker

Ivan Toney has been linked with a move

While reinforcing the middle of the park is on the agenda, acquiring more offensive firepower is another key priority for Tottenham this summer. Links may have been somewhat muted since tying Timo Werner down to another loan deal, but GIVEMESPORT sources revealed yesterday that the north Londoners have a 'genuine interest' in Ivan Toney, who they value at £40 million.

However, they will face stiff competition from Manchester United, who are also said to value the player at £40 million. GIVEMESPORT sources have asserted that Brentford remain staunch on their £60 million asking price, so a compromise will need to be made for a deal to materialise.

