Tottenham Hotspur's supposed talks with Bournemouth over Dominic Solanke have taken another twist in the summer transfer market - with new reports suggesting that negotiations between the clubs are wide of the mark as Ange Postecoglou looks to sign a talisman.

Tottenham sold Harry Kane to Bayern Munich last summer in an £87million deal, leaving them short in their striking ranks last season; but with goals shared from across the pitch, it meant that the north London outfit finished fifth in the Premier League. A new man to replace Kane is imperative for them this window if they want to finish in the top four and guarantee a place in the Champions League - but it won't be Solanke for now, according to talkSPORT's Alex Crook.

Solanke Talks Are Wide of the Mark

The Cherries striker will remain on the south coast for now

The report from Crook states that, opposing the reports earlier on Wednesday, Tottenham have not opened talks to sign Solanke from Bournemouth just yet.

The talkSPORT journalist states that whilst the opportunity that Tottenham will do so remains open, the up to date information surrounding the snubbed England striker is that Postecoglou's men have not began negotiations with the Cherries over his potential signing and as a result, the search for a striker remains as it was at the start of the day.

Dominic Solanke's Premier League statistics - Bournemouth squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 38 1st Goals 19 1st Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.6 2nd Shots Per Game 2.9 1st Key Passes Per Game 1 =4th Match rating 7.03 1st

Spurs have been linked with a multitude of strikers in the past few months, with the likes of Feyenoord's Santiago Gimenez and Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres being touted with a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but a move for Solanke will now have to wait with Postecoglou having to hold on that little bit longer to secure a new front man.

Fabrizio Romano had stated earlier on Wednesday morning that Tottenham were pushing to sign Solanke, with talks underway with Andoni Iraola's men - and that the striker had given Tottenham the green light to a move, with negotiations ongoing to find an agreement.

Solanke Would be an Ideal Tottenham Signing

The Englishman had the season of his life last time out

Only Erling Haaland, Cole Palmer and Alexander Isak scored more goals than Solanke in the Premier League last season, and for sides that finished in the bottom half, Chris Wood was next best with 14 strikes for Nottingham Forest.

Solanke is the classic number nine. Dominant in the air, boasting a classy first-touch and hold up play whilst all the while being a strong finisher, the former Chelsea man has rightly earned plaudits throughout the season and without his goals, Bournemouth will be hard-pressed to find a replacement.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Solanke has one cap for England, which he picked up in 2017 - but he will hope to change that soon.

His stint at Liverpool wasn't ideal per se, with just one goal in 21 games in the Premier League for the Reds before his move to the Jurassic Coast. However, 72 league goals in 199 games for Bournemouth - including 29 in the 2021/22 Championship season and 19 in the Premier League last time out - has shown that Solanke has stepped his game up massively.

Tottenham have missed a big presence in the area, despite Son Heung-min's deadly finishing, and an alternative that would see him operate as a wide forward could massively improve Tottenham's credentials ahead of the new campaign.

