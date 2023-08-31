Tottenham Hotspur are now considering a move for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, and journalist Ben Jacobs has explained why it could be difficult to complete a deal, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Ange Postecoglou could be hoping for one or two more through the door before the window closes.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news – Latest

Although an additional midfielder might not be a priority for Spurs at the moment, things may drastically change depending on outgoings. Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tanguy Ndombele has been told to find a new club before the window slams shut tomorrow. Dharmesh Sheth, also from Sky Sports, has revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United have held talks to sign midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. With two departures potentially happening over the next day or two, we could see Spurs make a move.

According to Sky Sports, Tottenham are interested in trying to tempt Chelsea midfielder Gallagher to relocate to a different part of London and sign for the Lilywhites. The England international has, however, become a key player under Mauricio Pochettino this season, so it could be a difficult deal to get over the line.

Now, journalist Jacobs has provided an update on their pursuit.

What has Jacobs said about Gallagher and Tottenham?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "With Conor Gallagher, he's under consideration by Tottenham. Again, he has been since July. But Gallagher captained Chelsea yesterday against Wimbledon, he's on record as saying that he doesn't think his chapter with Chelsea is over. Lewis Hall, by the way, said the same a week before he signed for Newcastle. He extended his deal at Chelsea and signed a six-plus-one-year contract and spoke very highly about his future Chelsea and then left about seven days later, so you just never know.

“But Gallagher if he ends up staying at Chelsea, should an offer not arrive that suitable to all parties, is quite happy to stay and fight for his place, even with the arrivals of Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo, Mauricio Pochettino wants that squad-size down significantly. And as a result, there will be a flurry of outgoings at Chelsea. So, we have to watch Gallagher's future right up until the end of the window. But if Spurs do move, then that is going to be minimum, and I stress minimum £45 million and probably more like £50m. Otherwise Chelsea will be happy to bat that away and keep Gallagher in their squad at least until January."

Tottenham Hotspur's summer signings Fee Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) - loan to permanent £25.6m James Maddison (Leicester City) £40m Guglielmo Vicario (Empoli) £17.2m Manor Solomon Free Pedro Porro (Sporting CP) £39m Micky van de Ven (Wolfsburg) £43m Ashley Phillips (Blackburn) Undisclosed All transfer fees via Sky Sports

What’s next for Tottenham?

A priority for Spurs could be to sign an additional forward after Harry Kane’s departure earlier in the summer. Journalist Jacobs also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Spurs were readying an offer to sign Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson. The reporter claims that Forest are likely to stick to their guns with their valuation, so the north London club could end up paying a little over the odds to secure his signature. Things could be hotting up at Hotspur Way over the next day or two.